The Witcher’s Geralt Voice Actor Wants a New Game All About Ciri

Though CD Projekt RED has already stated that Geralt of Rivia’s story has come to a close regarding the iconic The Witcher franchise, there are still a ton of other characters that had just as much of an impact. One of those characters that had a huge impact on The Witcher fandom was that of Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon … but you can call her Ciri for short.

We saw her as a young Witcher hopeful at the beginning of The Witcher III, and then witnessed her become a powerful hunter all on her own through the rest of the adventure. But this character has so much to offer … perhaps a full game’s worth of potential. It looks like we’re not alone in that desire either, because Geralt himself – or at least his voice actor – has made it abundantly clear that he’d like to see a new The Witcher game focused on our favourite white haired badass.

“If you’re leading into The Witcher 4, I can only say I have no idea, although I think it will be. This is my own opinion, and CD Projekt Red knows what they are doing, and I have no idea what the plan is, but… If I was CD Projekt Red, I would make The Witcher 4, but I would be focusing on Ciri. In The Witcher 3 she hints at visiting other worlds (including Cyberpunk 2077!), and I think a game around her visiting those different worlds would be a cool Witcher 4,” said Doug Cocker to Game Reactor recently and we’re proud to report that we only squealed happily a total of two times when reading his statement.

We have to agree with him. Ever since Ciri made her grand debut, players instantly fell in love with what she had to offer this fantasy universe. In fact, even the high end collectibles company Prime 1 was so in love with her, they made an incredible statue dedicated to this character! You can see, and pre-order, her right here!

According to the collectibles company:

“Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon also known as Ciri, is the deuteragonist and lead heroine of The Witcher franchise. She’s a princess of Cintra and the daughter of Pavetta and Duny, which was an alias used by Emhyr var Emreis, the emperor of Nilfgaard, as well as the adopted daughter of Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg. Throughout the game, Ciri is being chased by The Wild Hunt led by Eredin, King of the Wild Hunt who wants to harness the power of of Elder Blood running through Ciri’s veins to cause the Conjunction of Spheres to bring the Aen Elle elves into the world of humans. She notably becomes playable multiple times throughout The Witcher 3,making her the only other playable character in the games other than Geralt himself.”

One this is for certain is that we would 100% be on board with a Ciri-focused The Witcher game. What about you? Or if you’re not feeling The Witcher 4: Ciri’s Adventures, what other character would you like to see carry that torch? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!