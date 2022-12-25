The Witcher: Blood Origin Ending Explained

The Witcher: Blood Origin is finally out and available to stream on Netflix, and contained within are new revelations about Witchers, the identity of the prototype Witcher, and how the universe as we know it was ultimately shaped. For those who have watched Blood Origin (or are just curious), the final episode packs a lot into its just shy of 40-minute runtime. We're here to break everything that happened in that epic finale down for you, but obviously, huge spoilers are incoming for The Witcher: Blood Origin, so if you haven't finished the series yet you've been warned.

One of the biggest revelations in the series is who the prototype Witcher actually is, and it turns out to be Fjall. Fjall ultimately succeeds in taking down Balor's beast, but he eventually can't fight from his own bestial side taking over. Tragically Eile must kill him to save everyone else, but now the process of creating Witchers has been successfully carried out, and that will have ramifications for decades to come.

The series also reveals the truth about the Monoliths, in that they can transport people between worlds. Syndril and Zacare contain Balor and use the building power channeled between them to destroy the monolith, and that shatters the already thin veil between worlds. Planes of existence cross and planets merge, and this is what will forever be referred to as the Conjunction of the Spheres. Mankind also makes contact with the Elven world, creating the Continent as we know it in the main series timeline.

At a point in the future, we see Eredin looking disheveled in the wasteland world he now finds himself stranded in, and then we see him pick up a skull of a creature and place it over his face. This sets the stage for Eredin eventually becoming the lethal King Eredin of the Wild Hunt we all know from the series.

We then move to Eile, who is revealed to be pregnant with her and Fjall's child. The child carries a blood like no other, marked by beast and magic. Then Ithlinne touches Eile's stomach and we see a prophecy take place. Ithlinne says "the lark's seed shall carry forth the first note of a song that ends all times, and one of her blood shall sing the last."

That last part ends with Jaskier, who is tasked with telling this story and figuring out who will ultimately sing the last note of this prophecy. The prophecy has always been tied to Ciri in the books and games, and Eile and Fjall's child having both genes also sets the stage for Ciri down the line. This means Eile is now Ciri's ancestor and is the earliest ancestor we know of, and she and Fjall are the beginning of Ciri's Elder Blood origins.

So, what did you think of The Witcher: Blood Origin? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!