The Witcher: Blood Origin's Jodie Turner-Smith Addresses Departure

The Witcher: Blood Origin has ramped up production, and at one point was set to start filming at Arborfield Studios with Jodie Turner-Smith and Laurence O'Fuarain in the lead roles. Unfortunately, Jodie Turner-Smith, who was set to play the role of Eile, had to leave the project due to a scheduling conflict. That conflict was evidently due to production being "pushed slightly", and the part will now need to be recast. Turner-Smith recently addressed departing the anticipated project in an interview with ET about her new project, Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, and while she's disappointed this one didn't work out, she does hope they can work together in the future.

“I think it’s not the first time in my life that I’m probably gonna gave to make a hard choice because of the way things are or choices kind of get made for me because of the way that the world is moving and my life is moving, but I was just so excited that I was even in that conversation with them and I’m really excited to find something else for us sometime in the future," Turner-Smith said. "You know we'll see but it would've been a really cool universe to step into, but you know the things that are meant for me are mine, I like to say, that's my mantra, and so while I won't be able to do that, I'm really excited for what is coming next."

Netflix's official description of Eile says she "has left her clan and position as Queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption."

Blood Origin will be a six-episode series set before the events of The Witcher's main series and way before Henry Cavill's Geralt started monster hunting. We're still waiting on more plot details, but we do know it is set 1200 years before Geralt's adventures. Declan de Barra will be the spinoff series showrunner and executive producer, and The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will also serve as executive producer. Andrzej Sapkowski is a creative consultant on the series as well.

As for the role of Eile, Netflix hasn't recast (or at least announced who they are recasting the role with anyway) as of yet, but we'll keep you posted. You can find the official description for Blood Origin below.

"Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

Are you excited for The Witcher: Blood Origin, and who should Netflix cast in the role? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!