Overwatch: Fan Brings The Witcher’s Ciri Into the Game With This Concept Design

Fan-made crossovers are nothing new, but they are a really neat way for players to show their love for popular fandoms with their own creative twist. With The Witcher Netflix series chugging along and the third game in the franchise having done so well, it’s no wonder that this particular game franchise is on everyone’s mind. With Overwatch having just announced their new Legendary Edition, it’s the perfect time for the two to blend.

Highly respected 3D artist Agelos Apostolopoulos was just the person to make the two franchises meet and though it wouldn’t work in any stretch of the imagination lore-wise, it’s way too cool of a fan concept to keep secret!

For those unfamiliar with Ciri from The Witcher III, she was the sole princess of Cintra, After losing her parents to a fateful accident at sea, her destiny eventually led her to Geralt of Rivia to later become a Witcher on her own merit. According to the official game’s Wiki, “Ciri is a playable character in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Also known as the Child of Destiny, Ciri is described generally as a weapon that has the potential to destroy the very world that she inhabits. Along with this there are ties to her being an apprentice to Geralt when she was younger. Her Witcher training, coupled with the magical abilities, mark her as one of the most powerful individuals in the world. She will eventually become a playable character as the player progresses through the game.”

With Blizzard’s Overwatch being a smash hit since its release two years ago, the FPS continues to gain a larger and larger following. This is in no small part due to the frequent rotation of events and new items to earn that help keep the gameplay experience fresh. The team over at Blizzard have treated this game with all of the care that they are known for, just as CD Projekt RED did with The Witcher. Because of that passion and attention to detail, this is one crossover that makes more sense than we ever thought possible despite the two games’ obvious differences.

Don’t forget to support the artist! You can check out the rest of Agelo’s work right here!