How to Get The Witcher for Free

✖

You can currently nab and download The Witcher for free. And all you need to do is click one button. More specifically, PC game storefront GOG has announced a new offer that includes a free copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition and a free GWENT Card Keg. To claim this offer all you need to do is subscribe to the GOG.com newsletter. Once you do this, both freebies will be yours to keep forever.

For those that don't know: The Witcher: Enhanced Edition is, well, exactly what it sounds like: an enhanced edition of the first Witcher game that kicked off the series back in 2007.

"Your name is Geralt of Rivia and you are a witcher, that means you kill monsters for a living," reads an official pitch of the game. "You were given special training to be the best at what you do and your body has been enhanced with potent elixirs to help you do it. Suffering from amnesia you remember nothing of your past. Kaer Morhen, the last remaining keep of the witchers, was attacked by a mysterious organization, just as you were starting to lick your wounds there. The battle is won but the secret recipe for the mutagen, a substance required to create more of your kind, has been stolen. The surviving witchers set out to find and reclaim it and punish everyone involved. Memory loss or not, you are one of them."

As for GOG, it's a popular PC storefront -- like Steam or the Epic Games Store -- owned by CD Projekt Red.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this offer is a permanent one or a limited time one. Whatever the case, you should hop on it sooner rather than later. While the game is a bit rough due to its age and budget, it's the starting point of one of the best video game series of the last 20 years.

For more coverage on PC gaming -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to peep all of our past and most recent articles covering gaming on the platform via this link right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.