The Witcher Report Reveals Why Henry Cavill Quit the Show

The Witcher fans were dealt some shocking news over the weekend when Netflix announced that Henry Cavill, who plays protagonist Geralt of Rivia in the show, was leaving the role behind following Season 3, which is set to premiere next summer. Alongside announcing this, Netflix revealed that fellow Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill. As you would expect, the sudden and shocking announcement left many fans with a wide range of emotions ranging from confused to angry to crestfallen. Fast forward a few days and there's still no official word of why exactly Cavill is leaving, but a new report claims to have the details.

According to this new report, which comes the way of Deadline, the reason behind Cavill's departure isn't particularly juicy. Citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter, Cavill reportedly felt it was time to move on from the show after previously signing a short-term deal with Netflix for its production. In addition to this, it's noted the show had a very demanding production schedule requiring overseas travel.

Of course, none of this has been commented on or confirmed by Cavill or Netflix. At the time of the announcement, Cavill did not provide even a slither of insight into his decision to leave the show but rather used the moment to wish Hemsworth good luck.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," said Cavill in a statement at the time. "In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

Like any report, take this one with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, we will be sure to update the story if the situation develops, but there's a good chance this is all we will be hearing about the matter for some time.