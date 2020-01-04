The Witcher Meets Lord of the Rings in Awesome Fan Video

The Witcher makes an impression from its opening scene, showing Geralt taking on a Kikimore in the swamp. The fight shows Geralt holding his own in the creature’s home environment, but it eventually gets the upper hand, throwing Geralt under the water. Geralt reaches for his silver sword in the original version, but Reddit user shadowclone515 combined The Witcher and Lord of the Rings in a new video, and in this new version we see the Witcher finding something that could change his life forever and irritate someone known as Gollum at the same time.

You have to watch the video through all the way to the end, but if you do you’ll see Geralt reaching for his sword like in the show. As the Kikimore tries to kill him he continues to reach for it, but he finds something else entirely as he grasps towards the water’s bottom floor, and it’s a very powerful golden ring.

Yep, it looks like Geralt stumbled upon the one ring, and it’s a pretty slick way to end the sequence for fans of both franchises.

You can check out the video above, and you can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below. Also, be sure to can check out my full review of season 1 right here!

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

