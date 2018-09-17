Here’s What Natalie Dormer Would Look Like as Ciri in ‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series

While we know Henry Cavill will be portraying Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist in Netflix’s upcoming Witcher series, fans are still eagerly awaiting to see who will be cast as the show’s other prominent characters, such as Yennefer, Triss Merigold, and Ciri. Perhaps the most-anticipated casting is for Ciri, and not only because she is the series’ second lead and loved by fans, but because controversy has engulfed the character’s casting.

While we may wait a little bit longer to find out who will play the princess, artist BossLogic has taken the opportunity to do yet another casting mock-up, this time imagining Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer as the aforementioned Ciri.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mock up of Natalie Dormer as Ciri #TheWitcher she looks good but sadly age might be a factor here since Ciri I believe is in her early 20s. I still wanted to test out the look 😀 @netflix pic.twitter.com/FB2Fxjn5jv — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 16, 2018

As BossLogic points out, Dormer is unlikely to get the role due to her age. Netflix is said to be looking for a 14- to 16-year-old actress who can play down to 12 or 13. And unless this parameter changes, Dormer will have no chance.

Nonetheless, the re-imagining is pretty striking. If the casting was for older Ciri, than Dormer would surely be a frontrunner. Other great options include Melanie Laurent and Saoirse Ronan, but again, both are too old.

Whoever Netflix casts, because of the age, the actress will likely be an unknown quantity, which is probably for the better. Cavill has enough baggage for both.

As you may know, a casting add surfaced earlier this month that suggested that Netflix was making big changes to Ciri, and casting a BAME girl for the role. And as you would expect, this caused a huge uproar across the Internet and backlash from many fans. Since then, new reports have come in, suggesting Netflix is looking for a young, white, and Polish actress that would be more suitable to the series’ and characters roots.

Netflix’s The Witcher Series is slated to release sometime next year. For more news, media, and information on the series, be sure to check out our previous coverage here.