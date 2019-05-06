The Witcher Showrunner Reveals New Set Photos, Teases Henry Cavill

Last week, a report surfaced that filming on The Witcher was winding down, with mutiple actors and actresses revealing that they were wrapping up their work. However, at the moment, the upcoming Netflix show is still shooting. And today, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich shared a couple of photos from set, which potentially tease Geralt of Rivia, the show’s protagonist being played by Henry Cavill, who we have seen very little of.

The photos in question feature a shot of some feet in some serious mud and a donkey sheltering itself from rain. Now, the caption that accompanies these photos reads “Geralt of Rain,” which is why some think Cavill’s Geralt is featured in the photos. But if he is, it isn’t obvious. Further, there’s nothing very revealing about the photos.

As you will know, we haven’t seen any official shots of Cavill as Geralt, and unfortunately there’s been hardly any leaks either. While leaked footage of Yennefer, Triss, and more have surfaced, all we have of Geralt is a leaked photo from filming in La Palma where the character is hardly visible.

That all said, with filming wrapping up soon, we should get a trailer in the nearish future, which should provide all we need to see of Cavill’s Geralt.

The Witcher is set to release sometime later this year via an eight-episode run. At the moment of publishing, when exactly it will release or whether Netflix is planning more seasons haven’t been divulged; however, in regards to the latter, Netflix is reportedly very happy with the series and is ready to greenlight multiple seasons.

