The Witcher Teases Henry Cavill’s “Breathtaking” Sword Skills

Geralt of Rivia has two swords. One for humans, one for monsters. And there’s not many better with a sword than the protagonist of The Witcher, which naturally puts a lot of pressure on Henry Cavill to learn the trade for his role as Geralt in Netflix’s TV adaptation of the fantasy series. That said, apparently Cavill has risen up to the occasion. According to Marc Jobst, a director on one of the show’s episodes, Henry’s skills with a sword are “breathtaking.” Jobst continues, noting Cavill isn’t just athletic and brutal with a sword, but precise, like any good swordsman should be. Of course, he could be overselling Cavill’s ability — after all he’s involved with the show — but it’s promising nonetheless to hear the actor has taken to swordsmanship well. After all, it’s not easy to learn, especially in such a short amount of time.

The tease came from Jobst while the director was commenting on the new promotional image of Cavill as Geralt that surfaced online earlier this week. In it, you can see his sword, which I must admit, looks like it hasn’t sliced through any Drowner brains in awhile.

Again, take Jobst’s assessment of Cavill’s ability with a sword with a grain of salt, but as director of The Punisher, Hanibal, and Daredevil, Jobst has worked with many talented people, so to hear him rave about Cavill and his swordsmanship is enough to get many fans excited. As you may know, we’ve seen very little of Cavill’s sword work so far. That said, Cavill has looked like a natural in the little bit that has been revealed.

The Witcher is set to release via Netflix sometime in late 2019. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a concrete and specific release date. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated show, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the TV adaptation by clicking right here.