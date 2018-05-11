‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Writer Details Which Characters Will Be in the Show

Now that the pilot episode script is completely drafted up and ready to go, it’s time to start getting serious about the upcoming Neflix series based off of the novels that inspired CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher. With the author of the books, Andrzej Sapkowski, on board as creative, the show’s writer Lauren S. Hissrich has just provided a little more insight into what we can expect from the upcoming adaptation.

Fans of Ciri (join me!) and Yennefer have a lot to look forward to it seems, as well as Triss Dandelion, Geralt (obviously), and many more as the show’s writer took to Twitter to provide a list of characters that will play a huge role in the series. Many of those names shouldn’t be surprising, but it is good to have that absolute assurance that some of our favourites will get their time in the lime light. You can see even more from the computer files list she posted up earlier this week:

I missed so many questions during my weekend away, but someone asked how long it takes to write a pilot. Here’s my process on #TheWitcher, via my computer files — pic.twitter.com/zMEjdB4A3m — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) February 27, 2018

In addition to the character confirmation thread that she began as well that breaks them down one by one:

And now, all in one handy thread… #TheWitcher characters. GERALT IS:

Stoic.

Circumspect.

Balanced.

Fierce.

Soft-and-squishy-in-a-tiny-place-in-his-heart-that-he’ll-never-reveal-until-maybe-the-end-and-even-then-it-will-just-be-a-hint — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) February 23, 2018

And can we take a moment to appreciate that Roach will always be at the forefront? Because that is important! The list is long and each character has a list of what best describes them. Conspiratorial, ruthless, ensconced, and many other descriptors were used to paint a picture of some of our favourites and maybe it’s just us getting sentimental, but this just got us infinitely more excited.

Hissrich has been incredibly transparent throughout the whole process. She’s very quick to address concerns, very honest with where she is at progression-wise. It’s fantastic to see! She’s definitely no stranger to working within the realm of Netflix with her previous talents put forth for both Daredevil and The Defenders.

There is no set air date at this time, nor do we have a casting list, but it looks like everything is well on the way and we can’t wait to learn more!