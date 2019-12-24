The Witcher Is One of Netflix’s Highest Rated Series

Netflix seems to have another hit on its hands with its adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski‘s The Witcher, and it’s sitting in some pretty elite company on IMDb’s ratings of Top Netflix Original Series (via Forbes). The show started out with an 8.9 rating, which initially made it Netflix’s highest-rated original series on the site, but since then it has fallen to 8.8. Even with the drop, it is among some heavyweights, as shows like Black Mirror, Narcos, and House of Cards all have the same exact score. That also puts it ahead of other big-time series like The Crown, Better Call Saul, and Daredevil, and that’s a pretty impressive feat.

It will likely drop another few point or two over time, but even then that’s some stellar company, and it seems that season 2 renewal was the right call. You can check out the full top 10 shows list below.

1 Black Mirror (8.8)

2. The Witcher (8.8)

3. Narcos (8.8)

4. House of Cards (8.8)

5. The Crown (8.7)

6. Dark (8.7)

7. Better Call Saul (8.7)

8. Mindhunter (8.6)

9. BoJack Horseman (8.6)

10. Daredevil (8.6)

You can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below, and you can check out my full review right here!

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

