The Witcher Season 2 Adds Dolittle Actress

The Witcher season 2 is ramping up production, and today Netflix has revealed that they’ve added Dolittle’s Carmel Laniado to the cast. Laniado will join the show as Violet, a young girl with a playful and whimsical demeanor on the outside, though that is a facade for a smart and ultimately more sadistic character according to the description (via Deadline). The character will be featured in at least three episodes of the show’s sophomore season but could end up being featured in more. The role is described as a supporting role though, so don’t expect her to overtake Geralt, Yennefer, or Ciri in story or screentime.

Fans will know Laniado from Dolittle, where she played the character of Lady Rose, who was the opposite of sadistic, so we’re intrigued to see what she can do with a part like this. She was also recently featured in A Christmas Carol.

The character doesn’t exist in Andrzej Sapkowski’s original novels, and nothing comes to mind regarding the hit games either, so it appears this is an all-new character. The second season is expected to focus more on the stories contained in Sword of destiny as well as a holdover or two from The Last Wish, so we can’t wait to see how Violet fits into that overall storyline and arc.

Of course, Violet could end up being a placeholder name for someone more recognizable from the source material, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

You can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now