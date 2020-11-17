The Witcher Season 2 Reportedly Introducing Important New Character

✖

Netflix is reportedly introducing a major new character for The Witcher Season 2. Right now, production of the show's second season has once again been halted due to COVID-19, but that hasn't stopped new information about the show from coming in. According to Redanian Intel, the show has been in the process of casting an actress for Countess De Stael, a familiar character to anyone that has read the books and a prominent character in relationship to Jaskier.

In the grand scheme of things, Countess De Stael isn't a very major character in the sense that her role in the books and general lore isn't very significant. However, her role in Jaskier's life and character development as an ex-lover is essential.

In Season 1, the character is briefly mentioned by Jaskier in conversation with Geralt. Speaking to the monster hunter, the bard alludes to his past relationship with the Countess and how she recently left him, and not for the first time.

Beyond this, we actually don't know much about the character, though it looks like this may change with Season 2 of the show. That said, with the two split, her appearances may be limited to flashbacks. In other words, she may be used to simply provide characterization for Jaskier.

As always, take all of this with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable on numerous occasions, nothing here is official, and even if it's accurate, it's also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Netflix has not commented on this latest report, and it's highly unlikely it will, as the company has a pretty strict "no comment" policy when it comes to reports of this variety. However, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

