The Witcher Season 2 fixes one of the show’s most controversial issues. When The Witcher debuted on Netflix back in December, it was a huge hit. While it didn’t completely sweep critics off their feet, it quickly became one of the platform’s biggest shows. That said, if there was one thing everyone could agree on — those familiar with the series and those new to it — it’s that the Nilfgaardian armor was awful. From the moment it was initially revealed months before release, everyone hated the Nilfgaardian armor, which was not only poorly realized, but especially poorly realized for a powerful, rich empire like Nilfgaard. It was bad, and everyone agreed it was bad, including those in charge of the show, which is why it’s been changed.

As you can see in the image below, courtesy of the new Season 2 trailer released this week, Nilfgaard has new armor, and it looks much “imperial and draconic,” as one fan puts it. Is it as good and well-realized as the Nilfgaardian armor in the video game adaption of the series? Probably not, but obviously there are far more limitations when you’re creating real-life sets of armor.

As you would expect, fans have been very receptive to the change, which was spearheaded by Lucinda Wright, the new costume designer on the show.

It remains to be seen if there will be any type of acknowledgment or narrative explanation for the upgrade in armor. There probably won’t be. Shows often get away with writing characters off without ever acknowledging said character. In other words, far bigger changes are constantly made in TV and movie sequels that aren’t explained away, so to expect this change, which is fairly minor in the grand scheme of things, to be addressed in-show, is probably an unreasonable expectation.

The Witcher Season 2 is set to release worldwide sometime in December. For more coverage on the show — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here. As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of these changes?