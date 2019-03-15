‘The World of Tom Clancy’s The Division’ Lore Book Exclusive First Look

With Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 out now, a lot of fans of the Ubisoft franchise are diving right in to see what the brand new sequel has to offer. So far, the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive — and for good reason — which makes the appeal of the incredible lore all the better. For those looking to brush up on the backstory surrounding the world of The Division, there’s a lore book coming out at the end of the month that is the perfect way to catch up! To get those Tom Clancy hype levels rising, we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek courtesy of Dark Horse Comics.

The World of Tom Clancy’s The Division officially releases next week! According to Dark Horse, this lore experience “is the meticulously crafted result of a partnership between Dark Horse books and Ubisoft Entertainment, offering readers a unique insight into the chaotic and dangerous world of the hit games. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn all there is to know about the tactical methods, the high-tech tools, and the all-important mission of the Division!”

There’s also a super sweet limited edition as well for $89.99 that includes:

“Tactical” clamshell case with light-up “SHD Tech” icon.

Exclusive cloth poster.

Exclusive “dossier” cover.

192 Page The World of Tom Clancy’s The Division Hardcover book that will bring readers into the ravaged streets of New York City and Washington DC as seen in Ubisoft’s record-breaking videogame series!

The World of Tom Clancy’s The Division officially goes on sale on March 19, 2019 and will be available to pre-order at major retailers such as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and others. It will also be available at local comic shops for those that wish to support local!

Haven’t had a chance to play the first game in the series yet? Learn more about The Division itself below:

“We live in a complex world. The more advanced it gets, the more vulnerable it becomes. We’ve created a house of cards: remove just one, and everything falls apart.

Black Friday – a devastating pandemic sweeps through New York City, and one by one, basic services fail. In only days, without food or water, society collapses into chaos. The Division, an autonomous unit of tactical agents, is activated. Leading seemingly ordinary lives among us, these agents are trained to operate independently in order to save society.”