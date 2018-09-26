Third ‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Teaser Revealed

Only one more day before Fortnite Season 6 kicks off and all of the madness finally begins to make sense! Epic Games continues to tease the upcoming event with small teasers that seem to make up that mystery cube that wrecked havok as Season 5 comes to a close.

No, it’s not a cool looking robotic llama but we can confidently say that this is even better:

Confused? Don’t worry, you’re not alone:

As far as the pets theory goes, it might not actually be that far off. There was a leak earlier this year that showed pets could very well be making their way into the game. From the hidden files found by dedicated dataminers, we’ve got new music packs, pets, possibly new toys, “vehicle decoration,” and even weapon skins. With all of the different skins for outfits and back bling, being able to customize that loadout would be amazing.

But really, anything can happen with Season 6 as previous history tells us.

For those familiar with what’s been going on within the popular Battle Royale game, you know about the insane cube that has been dubbed “Kevin” by adoring Reddit fans and “Kevin” has been quite the busy oddity. Having made its way to several locations and spawning gravity domes around it, this cube also protects itself by playing the aggressor when players get too close.

Now that the cube itself has fallen and seemingly melted into Loot Lake, it’s time for those fan theories to come out in force following the Vice President of Epic confirming that a big event was on the way.

So, what could be on the way for the game? What will Season 6 bring? According to one popular theory, it’s a mirror universe.

With certain parts of the map having disappeared from the rifts only to reappear in a slightly different forms, some are speculating that there is a parallel universe that is about to come crashing down into the map. And don’t even get us started on that damn cube that keeps making its way throughout the game, dropping random runes in its wake.

Another theory floating around is that Loot Lake will suddenly become Loot Lava with the new season, driven by the fact that Loot Lake is loosely shaped like a volcano and that exact word has been datamined from the game’s files in the past.

Now that we know when Season 6 will arrive, it’s time to get hype! What are you hoping to see from Season 6? Favourite memories from season 5? Sound off with your Fortnite related thoughts in the comment section below!