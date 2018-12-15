This ‘God of War’ Limited Edition Holiday Art Print Is a Must-Buy For Any Fan

It’s the holiday season and if you’re like me, you’re scrambling for last minute gift ideas for the people in your life. If you’re also like me, you also keep accidentally buying cool things for yourself. Luckily with this limited-edition God of War holiday art print, either scenario works darn perfectly.

The God of War for PS4 director Cory Barlog recently took to his Twitter to share this incredible art piece by Adam Rabalais! Titled “Freya’s Dinner,” it’s the perfect addition to any God of War fan’s home:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The print itself is $40 and is 18′ x 24′. The high quality piece of art looks stunning both in a frame or by itself, which adapts it pretty nicely into any type of home. Gamer cave? Check. Elegant living room? Also check! It’s stunning!

According to the print’s official listing:

“We are thrilled to announce our next officially licensed print with Santa Monica Studios. Based off God of War the print is titled “Freya’s Dinner” and was done by Poster Posse Illustrator, Adam Rabalais. The print brings Kratos, Atreus and the rest of the God of War characters together for a holiday dinner that no one thought could ever happen.”

Interested in scooping one up for yourself? Act fast because this is a very limited-time only! They are available now until December 23rd so go, go, go right here to get one now!

As for the game itself, God of War is available now exclusively on the PlayStation 4. The latest reinvention of Kratos was a smashing success, breaking records for Sony and proving that a fresh start doesn’t always have to be a scary thing.

The latest adventure showed Kratos not only in a different mythology, but also as a father to young Atreus. Seeing a new side to a beloved hero was incredible and everything about the game is a treat for gamers that crave adventure!