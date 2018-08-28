This ‘Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Mipha Cosplay Is Breathtaking

The Princess of Zora came to life in a stunningly accurate way as one cosplayer took on the role of Zora Champion. Lara Wegenaer not only crafted an incredibly spot-on portrayal of the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild character, but also captured the very essence of her as well. Looking through her photos, Wegenaer looks like she belongs in the world from Breath of the Wild.

The talented cosplayer even put up a tutorial for inquiring minds directly to her website. The entire process of mixed creative mediums, the layering, the fabric choices — all of her tips and tricks can be found here.

The headpiece alone required careful crafting, but the attention to detail to not only the costume itself, but the makeup and contact lens usage, was also perfectly selected. As pointed out in her Instagram caption, the facial features were given special thought with the application of the latex nose piece.

Even the trident was incredibly detailed with accurate shading and colour application. This overall cosplay nailed it.

Mipha was first introduced in the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game that made its debut in 2017 on the Nintendo Switch and Wii-U. Not only is she the Princess of Zora, but also the Zora champion. As a major character in the latest title, she quickly became one of Link’s helpful allies. She’s also the older sister of Prince Sidon, the character that the Internet immediately lost their minds over and dubbed the “LoZ Hunk.”

Not only was Mipha an incredibly talented healer, but she was skilled in the art of spearmanship as well. Shy, adorable, yet powerful in her own right — it’s no wonder that Wegenaer was inspired to recreate this character in real life.

For more of Wegenaer’s amazing Breath of the Wild cosplay, and some of her other intricate work, you can find her on both Facebook and Instagram.