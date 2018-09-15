This ‘The Witcher’ Yennefer Cosplay Is Bewitching

With The Witcher Netflix show officially underway and only one major character revealed, many fans are interested to know who will be playing our favourites! While we still don’t have word on who will play the mesmerizing Yennefer, we do at least have this incredible cosplay to tide us over!

The cosplayer in question goes by the name Verisa Cosplay and her porcelin skin and bewitching stare makes her the perfect Yennefer when comparing her to the games. She has a ton of amazing shots over on her Facebook Page, but here are a few of our favourites:

Her real name is Vera and this Russian cosplayer has an amazing passion for video games. She’s even dabbled in other characters from The Witcher, including Triss and our beloved Ciri.

But she’s definitely open to other games as well with amazing contributions to the cosplay community with her love for other franchises such as World of Warcraft and Fallout. You see see even more of her incredible work both at her Facebook Page linked above, or here on her DeviantArt! She’s definitely a cosplayer you’ll want to follow!

As far as the Netflix series casting goes, we still don’t know much. At this point in time, the only confirmed casting we have is that of Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill as the show’s protagonist: Geralt of Rivia. We also know that the release window for the new series is set for sometime in 2019, though a specific date has yet to be released.

We did however get a few fan picks for which actresses were most voted to play the sorceress, including Eva Green and Odette Annabele. We even compiled our own list of dream picks for Ciri shortly after a recent rumor put a woman of color as the ashen hair’d beauty.

If you're interested in learning more about the TV show as news comes out, you can check out our Netflix hub right here.