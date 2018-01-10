Tomb Raider Film Set To Get Another Trailer Soon

For those of you that have been itching to see more of Alicia Vikander in action as Lara Croft in the new Tomb Raider movie, you’re about to get your wish.

The team at Trailer Track have reported that a second trailer for the latest big-screen adaptation of Croft’s adventures is on the way. The site reports that the trailer has been rated by Consumer Protection BC, and should be online over the next few weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The registration was made by Warner Bros. Entertainment Canada/Divertissements Warner Bros. Canada Inc., but it should be worldwide, so we’ll see that trailer in the United States soon.

The trailer is set to be about two minutes in length, and should show more footage than the initial trailer that debuted last year.

Here’s the film synopsis, in case you missed it:

“Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was scarcely a teen. Now a young woman of 21 without any real focus or purpose, Lara navigates the chaotic streets of trendy East London as a bike courier, barely making the rent, and takes college courses, rarely making it to class. Determined to forge her own path, she refuses to take the reins of her father’s global empire just as staunchly as she rejects the idea that he’s truly gone. Advised to face the facts and move forward after seven years without him, even Lara can’t understand what drives her to finally solve the puzzle of his mysterious death.

Going explicitly against his final wishes, she leaves everything she knows behind in search of her dad’s last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. But her mission will not be an easy one; just reaching the island will be extremely treacherous. Suddenly, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Lara, who—against the odds and armed with only her sharp mind, blind faith and inherently stubborn spirit—must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown. If she survives this perilous adventure, it could be the making of her, earning her the name tomb raider.“

Tomb Raider, which also stars Daniel Wu and Walter Goggins, is set to arrive in theaters on March 16th, 2018.