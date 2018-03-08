New Transformers Arcade Game Gets Release Date, New Details

Last week, we reported on the news that Sega was bringing the Transformers back to arcades for the first time since the release of Human Alliance. The Optimus Prime-themed Shadows Rising looks to have similar gameplay to Alliance, with plenty of shoot-em-up action, along with a few twists to keep things fresh.

Today, the team at Arcade Heroes has managed to dig up a few additional details, including when we’ll be able to give the game a try in places like Dave and Buster’s and other arcades/entertainment centers.

First up, here’s a closer look at the cabinet art for the game. It’s very different in design than Alliance, where you appear to be sitting inside a reverse-facing Optimus Prime. His head is mounted on top of the cabinet, and his truck body makes up the back of it. You can clearly see the game logo on his passenger side window, along with the trademark flames sprinkled throughout the cabinet.

Sega also noted this about the gameplay: “The game has 4 levels all displayed on a 55″ monitor. As well as the fixed controllers, players can use the brand new ‘Hyperenergy Tech’ lever to either tactically destroy multiple enemies at once, or defend against difficult enemy attack moves.”

The game recently made its debut at the Amusements Expo International, where it got a lot of attention from distributors. And Sega is making sure that it’s all set to go for its release in May, which should give it plenty of time to build up hype for the forthcoming Bumblebee spin-off movie, which will arrive later this year.

Sega’s CEO Paul Williams noted in the press release, “We are very proud to be working with Hasbro on TRANSFORMERS Shadows Rising. The blockbuster TRANSFORMERS films have been a hit with fans around the globe, making this iconic brand a worldwide phenomenon. With the new BUMBLEBEE movie debuting this holiday season, we think Amusements Expo International was the ideal time to launch TRANSFORMERS Shadow Rising so operators can have the game in time for the film release.”

There’s no word yet on pre-orders, but with the game coming pretty soon, distribution should be available soon.

Bumblebee arrives in theaters on December 21.

(Thanks again to Arcade Heroes for the scoop!)