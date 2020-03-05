Trials of Mana Gameplay Trailer Spotlights Redesigned Battle System

Square Enix is heading to the vault for its latest release Trials of Mana, which is a 3D remake of Seiken Densetsu 3, originally released in 1995. Everything from the graphics, battle system, voices, and soundtrack have been given an overhaul, and now you can see how the game actually plays thanks to the new gameplay trailer. The visuals are very much in the vein of Dragon Quest’s recent entries, and the game will feature an active battle system that puts an emphasis on chaining attacks. As you can see in the trailer, it also focuses on classes, and you can change classes throughout the game, so you’re not stuck in one role or whatever abilities come with that role.

There’s over 300 abilities to learn as well, and some of those abilities will change depending on if it’s day or night. Throw in a sprawling story centered on the Mana Sword and you’ve got the perfect game for any fan of JRPGs, and you can check out the full trailer in the video below.

Along with the trailer we also got some new screenshots from the game, which show off the game’s cast, including Hawkeye, Riesz, Charlotte, Kevin, Angela, and Duran, and you can check some of those out below.

As mentioned previously, Trials of Mana will have a story built around the Sword of Mana, and you can get a full rundown on the storyline below.

“When the world was shrouded in darkness, the Goddess of Mana drew forth the Sword of Mana to smite the eight Benevodons, monsters of destruction. She sealed the horrors inside the eight Mana Stones, bringing the realm back from the brink. Weakened from rebuilding the world, the Goddess changed herself into a tree and fell into a deep sleep for many years.

However, the forces of evil soon sought to free the Benevodons to gain control of the world. They started a terrible war to further their plot and destabilize the kingdoms. Peace was at an end. Mana itself began to disappear from the world and the Mana Tree started to wither…

Trials of Mana is the 3D remake of the hit Japanese classic RPG released in 1995 as Seiken Densetsu 3.

Experience the beloved adventure fully modernized with quality graphics, an upgraded battle system, character voices, a remastered soundtrack, extra conversation interludes, and more!

Trials of Mana tells the story of six heroes in their battle to defeat monsters of destruction trying to take over the world whilst the power of Mana has been weakened.”

Trials of Mana hits stores and digital platforms on April 24th.

Are you excited about Trials of Mana?