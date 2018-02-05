Tron It Up VR-Style With NEON, Coming to Steam Tomorrow

Whether you want to relive that perfect 90’s arcade feeling or immerse yourself into the world of Tron, NEON is a game that gets you close to doing both. Launching tomorrow on Steam, NEON puts the player smack-dab in the middle of a unique virtual world that explodes into pixels when provoked the right way, as they try to work their way through a pretty hefty amount of life debts that you have built up over time.

Pretty crazy, right? It all takes a pretty keen eye and sharp mind, despite the fact that your in-game employment seems like the result of an evil regime. In NEON, players basically act as space janitors, navigating a whopping total of 42 levels that all require a different strategy in order to get by. As you go along, it gets even harder, challenging players to use their heads in order to combat new forces that often drop in by surprise.

The developers of NEON describe it as a “modern day reboot of the classic retro arcade style” that features a vector polygonal lines and surfaces that are illuminated by bright neon lights, causing even the darkest corners of space to come to life with light. Here are all of the game’s primary features:

Players control an ion cannon in a 360º gravitationally affected environment, firing positive and negative ions using left & right triggers at incoming neon isotopes of varying ‘charge’ to eliminate them.

Levels develop to include stronger gravitational forces, more isotopes, and new kinds of jeopardy. Boss levels with super-structures need new strategies, with a selection of power-ups such as slo-mo, shockwave and solar blossom mode adding to the fun.

Your sassy AI sidekick Seren has always got something to say – but is mostly just sarcastic.

Neon uses a modern day reboot of the classic retro arcade style. Featuring vector polygonal lines and surfaces illuminated by pulsating neon lighting with immersive 360º action.

NEON boasts an incredible soundtrack from the musical minds behind Forward Memory, Dynamix, and I Am Galactic.

NEON is available on Steam tomorrow, for the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality Headset.