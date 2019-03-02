Twitch Announces a $20,000 Karaoke Contest

Twitch is holding a karaoke competition where contestants have a shot to win a trip to TwitchCon Europe and compete for $20,000.

Streamers and viewers who frequent the video streaming platform may recall that Twitch Sings was announced back in October, a livestreamed game where streamers sing and viewers can interact with them and request songs. It’s through that game that contestants will participate in Twitch Sings: Stream Star, the singing competition Twitch announced with the video below.

Introducing Twitch Sings: Stream Star, our first EVER singing competition. Win a trip to TwitchCon Europe to compete, live on-stage, for $20,000. Think you have what it takes to be crowned champion? The road to Berlin starts here: //t.co/0xuo9yOmfe pic.twitter.com/zEAlod3Zrh — Twitch (@Twitch) March 1, 2019

To get started with the competition, people must first sign in with their Twitch account and enter an email address for the Twitch Sings beta. An email invitation should be sent out within two days, and signups close at the end of March 5th, so up-and-coming star singers have to sign up before that date to be considered for the Stream Star competition.

The full details for the competition explain how submissions work as well as what’s on the line for contestants. Up to 10,000 contestants can participate in the Twitch Sings beta, and after users are invited, they’ll be asked to pick a song from the Twitch Sings catalog. After going live with it and saving and publishing the song on Twitch, singers must grab the song from their Twitch channel and submit it to the same page where they signed up for the beta. Only one submission is allowed, and the deadline for submissions is March 7th at the end of the day.

Once all the submissions are reviewed, eight contestants will be chosen to compete in a live semifinals session on Twitch. Semifinalists will know that they’ve been selected by March 19th, but the day the live show will take place hasn’t been decided yet. After the semifinals, the number of contestants will be narrowed to just four singers left with those four streamers earning a trip to Berlin for TwitchCon Europe. It’s there where the final contestants will compete live on a stage for the $20,000 grand prize.

The full rules for the competition reveal some additional prizes. Winning $20,000 is obviously the biggest draw, but the grand prize winner will also get a Twitch Sings plaque as well as a custom avatar in the game to commemorate the winner.

Submissions for Twitch Sings’ karaoke competition are open now.