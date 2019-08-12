Twitch Apologizes for Promoting Pornographic Content on Ninja’s Old Channel

While Tyler “Ninja” Blevins created a bit of noise when he announced that he was making a move to competitor streaming platform Mixer, Twitch has seemingly been the one in the spotlight. This is due to some recent controversies to pop up, which led to past issues being brought up, but some of them involve how they handled Ninja’s departure. That said, the popular streamer finally spoke up about Twitch’s actions after pornographic content was being promoted on his channel. Now, Twitch CEO Emmett Shear has responded and apologized for this.

Shear took to Twitter to apologize for everything that happened regarding Ninja’s channel, especially the promotion of pornographic content. “The lewd content that appeared on the @ninja offline channel page grossly violates our terms of service, and we’ve permanently suspended the account in question,” Shear said. “We have also suspended these recommendations while we investigate how this content came to be promoted.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

3/ We have also suspended these recommendations while we investigate how this content came to be promoted. — Emmett Shear (@eshear) August 11, 2019

Shear then went on to personally apologize to Ninja for everything that happened. “It wasn’t our intent, but it should not have happened,” he said. “No excuses.” Of course, this led to several people taking to the Twitter thread and asking why Alinity has not been banned yet for throwing her cat on stream, but that has yet to be officially addressed.

For those who don’t know what happened, following Ninja’s departure from Twitch, the streaming platform began using his channel to promote other streamers, something they had not done previously. However, after a porn account was promoted Ninja’s channel, the streamer himself finally spoke up about what has been happening. This is what led to not only the Twitch CEO issuing an apology, but the platform itself returning Ninja’s channel to what it was before others were promoted on it.

It’s an interesting time in the streaming space. While Mixer has been playing catch up since their inception, Ninja’s arrival certainly brings with it plenty of viewers, and Twitch’s recent actions are not helping their case. Needless to say, streaming as a whole is changing and it is intriguing to think of where it will be even a year from now.

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad that the Twitch CEO apologized, or do you believe the platform needs to be doing more? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!