Twitch Prime Free Games for June Revealed

Each month, Twitch offers a line-up of free games for Twitch Prime members to enjoy. This gives gamers a chance to broaden their gaming library and streaming content at no additional cost. Not sure if you have a Twitch Prime account? This also applies to those that have Amazon Prime as well!

But what does the month of June bring? Here’s what you can scoop up for free this month:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Banner Saga

The Banner Saga 2

STRAFE (Millennium Edition)

Treadnauts

Personally, I can’t recommend The Banner Saga enough – worth it at full price, definitely worth it for free! Need a little help with deciding what to dive in with first? Here’s what each game has to offer for a play experience:

The Banner Saga

“Live through an epic role-playing Viking saga where your strategic choices directly affect your personal journey. Make allies as you travel with your caravan across this stunning yet harsh landscape. Carefully choose those who will help fight a new threat that jeopardizes an entire civilization. Every decision you make in travel, conversation and combat has a meaningful effect on the outcome as your story unfolds. Not everyone will survive, but they will be remembered.”

The Banner Saga 2

The epic Viking saga continues on – beautifully 2D hand drawn combat sequences and animations are further enhanced with special effects, once again accompanied by an evocative score from Grammy-nominated composer Austin Wintory



Player choice that continues to drive your narrative – your story continues based on choices made in the first game as well as hard choices you have to make in this one.



New Characters and a New Race – continue your epic journey interacting with new characters and a new race, the Horseborn.



Improved Strategic combat with consequences – improved, more strategic battle boards enhance combat and permanent loss of characters will still weigh heavy on your mind long after the battle is over.



The journey is as important as battle – your role in building and managing your caravan as you travel the vast landscape is critical to not only your own survival but the survival of an entire civilization.

STRAFE

“STRAFE is a roguelike first-person shooter that generates unique, full levels every time you play. Hand-crafted rooms are randomly linked together and filled with a fresh buffet of hungry enemies, so every run provides a new bloody challenge as you seamlessly slaughter your way through 4 diverse locations in unknown deep space. With secrets hidden around every corner and plenty of mechanics to discover, the tutorial is just the start — so explore & experiment often!”

Treadnauts

“Treadnauts gives competitive arena fighters a kiss of physics finesse. Gracefully pilot your tank through gorgeous arenas to land a deadly shot on your opponents! You’ve got a slew of useful tricks at your disposal, including treads that stick to any wall, boosters for midair hops, zero-friction slides, and rocket jumps for soaring into the sky. It’s all about moving with style!”

All of the titles above are available for free now June 30th! Happy gaming!