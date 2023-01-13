Twitch Streamer Banned for Showing Feet

A Twitch streamer named Justketh was recently banned for showing her feet. Twitch is a very interesting little website that seems to constantly be the center of controversy. Although it began as a site where people could stream themselves playing video games and have a community of people watching, it has dramatically evolved with time. Now, it's just a live streaming platform where people showcase their lives, do other activities, and so on. However, as it has expanded, it has also opened itself up to other issues. Rules aren't always clear, inconsistent bans and punishments (sometimes justified, sometimes confusingly unjustified), and so much more.

The latest incident comes as Twitch streamer Justketh was banned after showing her feet on stream. Although feet are a pretty standard body part and can often be fairly visible depending on where you're at or what the weather is like, they are the subject of some sexual fetishes. So, Twitch gave Justketh a three day ban for "offering sexual content" after showing her feet, which were an item on a wheel she was spinning for those who donated $20. Although it was intended as a joke, Dexerto pointed out that "fetishizing behavior or activity, such as focusing on body parts for sexual gratification or erotic role play" is against Twitch's rules, especially in exchange for money. Although feet are not necessarily sexual body parts, it does seem that Twitch doesn't want people focusing on them in this context given the fetishization.

twitch ban me 3 day as "offering sexual content" asking for money/service that lead to sexually explicit. im doing wheel and only 2 option i can think its lead that is 1. squats 2. show feet!! damnn 😭😭😭its just a meme bruh is that my feet too sexy? https://t.co/Z57okFxblC pic.twitter.com/ovoIxbkOwm — Justketh 🇹🇭Thailand (@Justketh1) January 11, 2023

As of right now, Justketh has been banned for a day and unlike some other users, it seems she will not be unbanned early. So long as nothing changes, she should be able to resume streaming later this week. So, it seems there is now a precedent to not show feet on Twitch streams in any sort of context that is rewarding or sexual. Of course, most streamers are in their homes, so they're not going to be wearing shoes, but don't go showing them off or you may risk a ban.

Do you think Twitch is taking this a bit too far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.