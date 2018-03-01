Twitch Giving Out Free Subscription Months After Accidental Cancellations

Yesterday, several Twitch users realised there were a few wonky instances happening with their service. Many streamers and fans alike were noticing that suddenly a few of their favorite subscriptions suddenly disappeared, which also wipes out the sub streak. Luckily, Twitch was made aware of the issue and was able to turn it around very quickly.

If you were mistakenly unsubscribed from a channel, we’ve restored your sub status & sub streak. You’ll also receive a free sub month on us! (Streamers still get paid) We’re sorry for the delay. We needed to understand and fix all underlying causes and restore everything first. https://t.co/X9In5zGtcC — Twitch (@Twitch) February 28, 2018

It sounds great but it looks like the process isn’t as instantaneous as many were hoping. Many subscribers are still reporting that their subs are missing, and streamers are reporting similar information. Badge status is still reporting to be lagging behind the fix, but Twitch is assuring fans that it is looking into all affected areas of this downtime.

In other Twitch news, did you check out the free new loot drops for Fortnite for Twitch Plus members? New heroes, new gear, new cosmetics – it’s actually pretty sweet.

Exclusive Battle Royale Havoc Outfit & Back Bling: Style on friend and foe with the Havoc outfit and his Back Bling.

Exclusive Battle Royale Sub Commander Outfit & Slipstream Glider: Navigate the battlefield in the Sub Commander Outfit and Slipstream Glider.

Exclusive Save the World Heroes: Even the mighty Smasher won’t stand a chance against Havoc and Sub Commando Jonesy.

Exclusive Twitch Chat Emojis: Show your Fortnite pride with 4 exclusive Twitch chat emojis.

You can check out the details right here to see what some of the gear looks like without being completely slathered in the iconic purple that Twitch is known for.