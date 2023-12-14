Ubisoft Removes AAA Game From Sale Permanently

Ubisoft has removed a last-gen AAA game from sale permanently, and plans on shutting down the servers of said game in the near future. This generation hasn't been the greatest for Ubisoft, who has lost its footing and struggled to find an identity. Last generation this wasn't a problem though. It released new IP, successful sequels in established franchises, and generally saw lots of success with establish formulas. One example of a new IP it introduced is The Crew, a racing series that continues to this day. That said, if you wanna play the original, you better own it, because it is the game that has been yanked from all digital storefronts. Whether you wanna buy it on Steam, PlayStation or Xbox, you're now out of luck unless you want to subscribe to Ubisoft+, where the game is currently still available.

If you own it, you can play the game until March 31, 2024. After this, its servers will be shut down, rendering the game largely a dud. Why is Ubisoft doing this? We don't know. These delistings are usually due to the cost of maintaining servers outweighing the money coming in or due to expiring licenses. Whatever the case, it's increasingly common for games, especially online games, to be removed from sale and shuttered. This is just the latest example.

The Crew is not an ultra popular series in the modern day, but when the first game was in development, there was substantial hype for it because of its ambition and reveal trailer, which was one of the best trailers of the last-gen cycle. However, when it released in 2014 it failed to deliver on this hype. And over the years, through subsequent releases, this has never changed.

"Your car is your avatar – fine tune your ride as you level up and progress through 5 unique and richly detailed regions of a massive open-world US," reads an official blurb about the game. "Maneuver through the bustling streets of New York City and Los Angeles, cruise down sunny Miami Beach or trek through the breathtaking plateaus of Monument Valley. Each locale comes with its own set of surprises and driving challenges to master. On your journey you will encounter other players on the road – all potentially worthy companions to crew up with, or future rivals to compete against. This is driving at its most exciting, varied and open."

Of course, if this game is being delisted and shut down, it spells a similar future for its follow-ups, but right now those games aren't in danger. This shut down was obviously nine years in the making so newer installments should be safe, at least for a bit.