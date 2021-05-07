The Division Heartland Announced by Ubisoft

✖

Ubisoft has announced The Division Heartland, an upcoming free-to-play game. The game is being developed by Red Storm studio, and will release on consoles, PC, and cloud. A firm release date has not yet been announced for the game, but it will release "2021-22," so fans can likely expect to see it towards the end of the year, if not the beginning of next year. The publisher is already looking for players interested in helping with the game's "test phases," and players can find more information right here. Unfortunately, no other details have been revealed for the game, as of this writing.

Ubisoft's Tweet announcing the new game can be found embedded below.

The world of the Division is set to expand! Read more about The Division Heartland an upcoming free-to-play game, the Division movie and more! — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 6, 2021

The Division is clearly becoming an important franchise for Ubisoft, so the announcement of a free-to-play game isn't all that surprising! It could be a great way for the publisher to introduce new fans to The Division ahead of the upcoming adaptation from Netflix. The film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain, does not currently have a release date, but having a free-to-play game available for viewers to jump right into after could be a very smart marketing move for the company.

Of course, the title could also be a strong entry point for fans to check out The Division 2, or the recently announced The Division Mobile. Free-to-play games have seen a lot of interest throughout the video game industry over the last few years, and it could be the perfect way to rope in players that might be on the fence about the series.

Ubisoft is one of the publishers that will be attending the all-digital E3 2021 event next month, so it's possible fans could find out more information about The Division Heartland at the show. Of course, if the game really is set to release this year, it stands to reason Ubisoft will have more to show sooner, rather than later!

Are you interested in checking out The Division Heartland when it launches? Do you plan on signing up to test out the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!