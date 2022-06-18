Umbrella Academy: The Board Game Crowdfunding Campaign Is Live

The crowdfunding campaign for a new board game based on The Umbrella Academy comic book series is live. Earlier this week, Mantic Games launched the crowdfunding campaign for The Umbrella Academy: The Board Game, a cooperative board game featuring characters from the popular comic book series by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and superstar artist Gabriel Ba. We'll note that Mantic Games previously launched a Kickstarter campaign for this game back in March, but cancelled it after just a few days.

In The Umbrella Academy: The Board Game, players choose a member of the Umbrella Academy, each of which comes with their own unique powers and abilities. Players team up with their siblings to thwart the apocalypse by traveling to locations to collect advantage cards or place battle tokens that modify abilities. Eventually, players will enter the Final Battle, which will pit them against whichever supervillain is trying to destroy the world during the mission. Players win the game if they can defeat the villain, but they lose if they fail to clear enough hazards from the board or die while facing the villain. Each villain offers their own twists and challenges, which offers more replayability to the game.

The Umbrella Academy: The Board Game is the first game published by Mantic Games' new dedicated board game division. While Mantic Games has published other board games before (most notably Hellboy: The Board Game), Mantic has opened an entire division dedicated to publishing and supporting tabletop board games.

A £70 pledge (about $85 in US dollars) comes with a Collector's Edition, which includes the core board game along with two expansions. As of press time, the Gamefound campaign for The Umbrella Academy: The Board Game has raised £27,619 and has exceeded its initial £25,000 goal. You can check out the full campaign here.