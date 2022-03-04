The Umbrella Academy: The Board Game’s Kickstarter is Live

Mantic Games has officially launched the Kickstarter for The Umbrella Academy: The Board Game. The new cooperative board game is the latest collaboration between Mantic Games and Dark Horse Comics, following the success of Mantic’s Hellboy: The Board Game. The new game will put players in control of a member of the Umbrella Academy as they try to stop various villains from the comic, including Hazel and Cha Cha, and The White Violin. Players will move around the board, using cards in their hand to clear hazards from each location or collecting new cards. Each villain has its own victory conditions, setting up an explosive finale phase in which the players try to save the world from the villain. Heroes also have unique abilities, but occasionally have to deal with inter-family feuds and other complications that prevent them from working together as a team.

Mantic Games has a strong history of adapting various comic book franchises into tabletop games. Hellboy: The Board Game is considered to be one of the best comic book board game adaptations on the market. Mantic Games previously published a miniatures skirmish game based on The Walking Dead, with seven different story arcs full of miniatures released over a six year period.

The Umbrella Academy first launched as a Dark Horse series of comics back in 2007 written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Ba. To date, three volumes of the comics series has been released over the course of 15 years. A fourth volume is also planned, but has yet to have a release date announced. Notably, the Netflix TV adaptation of the comics plans to use the announced villains from the unreleased fourth volume in its upcoming third season, which suggests that we could see more The Umbrella Academy comics soon.

The Kickstarter launched earlier today, and has reached 90% of its initial $67,000 goal. Backers can get a copy of The Umbrella Academy: The Board Game along with upgrades and expansions for a $101 pledge. The Kickstarter will run through March 16th. You can check out the Kickstarter here.