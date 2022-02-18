Uncharted Deleted Scene Sees Young Nathan Drake in a Museum

✖

The Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan is now available on digital ahead of a physical release on May 10th. As is usual for home media releases, that means that a number of special features and the like have been making their way online both officially and unofficially. That includes, but is not limited to a deleted scene from the movie inside a museum.

Warning: there be spoilers for the Uncharted movie and franchise in general below.

The scene in question, which is absolutely inspired by similar scenes from the likes of the third Uncharted video game, features Nathan Drake's brother Sam (Rudy Pankow) and a young Nathan Drake (Tiernan Jones) exploring a museum. They are looking for a specific exhibit, and the two brothers give each other a bit of a hard time while also both dreaming of the same sorts of adventure. You can check out the newly released deleted scene from Uncharted for yourself embedded below:

If you're trying to decide whether to purchase the movie on digital, it's worth noting that it's much in the same vein as Pirates of the Caribbean or Indiana Jones movies. "For those uninitiated to Uncharted, let Holland be your Nate and shelve this movie next to your Pirates of the Caribbean and Indiana Jones collections," our review of Uncharted reads in part. "The more fervent fans may never see their favorite characters translated as well as they'd like, but we'll almost certainly be getting more movies after this one, so it's best to look at Uncharted the same way it views itself – not too seriously."

The Uncharted movie is now available to own on digital and is set to release on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD on May 10th. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, and Antonio Banderas as Santiago Moncada. The movie also features Sophia Ali (Grey's Anatomy) as Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle (The 100) as Braddock. Venom director Ruben Fleischer was director of the adaptation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Uncharted movie right here.

Would you have liked to have seen this deleted scene in the movie itself? Have you already grabbed the digital version of the movie or are you interested in picking up a physical copy of the movie in May?