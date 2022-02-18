Tom Holland's Uncharted Movie Gets Delayed Again

✖

With theaters finally beginning to reopen around the country, studios are really starting to firm up their theatrical release plans over the next year or two. We've already seen a slew of new release dates over the last couple of weeks from major studios, and it looks as though even more changes are on the way. Sony is joining the trend once again, as it pushes back another major release in the coming year. On Thursday, the studios announced that the live-action Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland is being delayed yet again.

Fortunately, this time around, there isn't a major delay coming to Uncharted. The film was supposed to hit theaters on February 11, 2022, but will now bow one week later, on February 18, 2022. It's just a short delay, a decision that was likely made due to other calendar changes.

The bigger Uncharted delays of the past had to do with bigger issues, such as production schedules and coronavirus. At this point, however, Uncharted is already done filming, so the team is in the middle of post-production. There's no reason to worry about this small of a delay.

Uncharted is based on the Sony and Naughty Dog video game series of the same name, with Holland taking on the lead role of Nathan Drake. Rather than follow the story of the games, the movie will be a prequel to the Nathan Drake we've gotten to know over the years, which is why a young actor like Holland was tapped to play the beloved explorer.

Co-starring with Holland is Mark Walhberg, who plays Drakes friend and mentor, Victor "Sully" Sullivan. The film also stars Antonio Bandersa, Sophia Ali, and Tati Gabrielle. Venom and Zombieland's Ruben Fleischer directs with a script from Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

Uncharted was previously slated to hit theaters in the summer of 2021, but that changed when the pandemic put the production on hold. Back in January, it was moved to 2022.

Are you excited for Tom Holland's Uncharted movie? Let us know in the comments!