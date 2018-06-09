Unravel 2 Leaks Ahead of EA’s E3 Press Conference

Today, ahead of EA’s E3 press conference, the venue of its likely reveal, Unravel 2 leaked via a rating boards listing on the ESRB.

Interestingly the rating board only mentions platforms of PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and fails to list a Nintendo Switch version.

The rating also reveals a very brief elevator pitch of the sequel, which sounds just like its predecessor.

Rating Summary: This is a side-scrolling platformer in which players control a pair of fantastical creatures called Yarnys as they navigate environments. Players traverse platforms and avoid hazards by swinging from yarn lassos; some areas contain animals that chase/menace the player’s characters. The Yarnys are defeated when they are eaten by a fish, grabbed by birds, crushed by boulders, or run over by cars.

For those that don’t know: Unravel was a game that first took the scene by storm back at E3 2015 with its reveal, featuring an adorable, airy protagonist, and a developer overwhelm with emotion.

The debut effort from Coldwood Interactive, Unravel released on the same platforms on February 9th. However, upon launch it failed to cultivate similar levels of excitement that it had upon reveal, even though it garnered a very considerable score of 81 on Metacritic.

If Unravel 2’s release trajectory is anything like the first game, it will release sometime early next year. Be sure to check back in after EA’s press conference for more details.

Below, you can read more on the first game:

Unravel introduces Yarny, a new, lovable and endearing character made from a single thread of yarn, that slowly unravels as you move. Inspired by the unique and breath-taking environments of Northern Scandinavia, Unravel is a visually stunning, physics-based puzzle platformer. Using yarn to Swing from tree branch to tree branch or hitch a ride on a flying kite, no feat is too big. Yarny is brought to life as the representation of the ties that bind loved-ones together. Embark with Yarny on a seemingly larger than life adventure to reconnect the long-lost memories of a family. Told completely without words, experience an exciting and heartfelt story about love, hope and the journey of life.