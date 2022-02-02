Valheim Creators Show Off Next Big Updates on 1-Year Anniversary

Valheim is officially one year old as of February 2nd, and for Valheim players, that means there’ll be things to look forward to throughout the rest of the month. The developers teased as much this week in a post on the Steam blog for Valheim and said they’ve got “some fun stuff” planned for the community that’ll be revealed in the coming days. Alongside that, the devs also teased a couple of the updates they’re working on including the Mountain Update and progress made on the Mistlands biome.

For the anniversary content, we don’t know what’s planned just yet, but that’ll change in the coming days. The developers said they plan on rolling out their plans soon and will share updates via social media. For now, however, the game’s still on sale as an extension of the Lunar New Year event to coincide with the game’s anniversary. The developers also reminded players of the launch of the Steam Deck and said the goal is to have Valheim “running smoothly on it from the start.”

https://twitter.com/Valheimgame/status/1488866837450444810?s=20&t=AtmrUZOJfA10DchJmjPDXQ

“2022 also means that it’s time for our first anniversary!” the Valheim devs said. “Today, February 2nd, marks an entire year since Valheim first launched, and what a year it’s been! We never could have imagined that Valheim would get as big as it did, and it’s all thanks to you players. We’re going to celebrate throughout the whole month of February, and we’ve got some fun stuff planned for you – keep an eye on our social media pages to make sure you don’t miss anything!”

As for the Mountain Update, the image above was shared alongside another in the body of the post to tease what’s coming when that content releases. The image below was similarly offered to tease some of the types of creatures that’ll inhabit that biome.

“Alongside the Mountain update, we’ve also been ramping up work on Mistlands,” the devs said. “The phase of nailing down the core concept is done, and we know what kind of inhabitants we want the biome to have. This means we’re now working on a bunch of new build pieces and enemies, as well as defining more of the new mechanics we will be introducing (though we’d like to keep those secret for a while longer).”

Valheim’s anniversary plans will be shared soon enough, so keep an eye on the game’s socials to see what’s coming.