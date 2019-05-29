Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Highlights The Malkavian Clan

Fans won’t be getting Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 until next year, but that is not stopping the developers from providing some glorious details about the highly anticipated sequel. Over recent weeks, Paradox Interactive has been introducing fans to new clans and returning ones who players will be able to join. That said, the most recent reveal is actually of a fan-favorite clan that was in the first entry of the series – the Malkavians. They have been known more along the lines of the outcasts, but this hasn’t prevented them from rising up to the best of their abilities.

“To be of the Clan is to understand things nobody else does; and to be affected by that understanding,” reads the game’s website. “Among the clan, this shows itself in psychosis, depression, compulsive disorders, or uncounted other mental illnesses. This hasn’t kept the Clan of the Moon from finding a place in Kindred society. Advisers, strategists, preachers, hunters and yes, rulers; all Malkavians walk their very own path.”

Much like the other clans that are featured in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, the Malkavians will have plenty to offer for those who choose to join them. Here’s exactly what will be at your disposal should you take the path of a Malkavian:

Dementation

Haunt – the first active Dementation power, imparts an unseen spectre in the victims’ minds. Unable to control themselves, they’ll try to flee in a panic.

Berserk – the second active power, fills the vampire’s targets with an uncontrollable rage, causing them to lash out at anything nearby – even the air itself, if no better target is available.

Auspex

Aura Sense – Auspex’ first active, makes the vampire spot NPCs even through walls, read crowds at a glance, and mark individuals, staying aware of them even over long distances. It also reveals the weaknesses in the marked NPC’s attack and defense.

Psychic Projection – the second active, forces the vampire’s mind from their body. Untethered, they will explore the area in astral form, remaining free to use Aura Sight to mark any character they spot. Even more: The vampire’s own senses have developed to such an extent that they may end up telepathically overwhelming the senses of others for a short while.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has no concrete release date as of now, but it is set to arrive at some point in 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming game, including the other clans, check out some of our previous coverage.

