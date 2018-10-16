‘Venom’ Will Follow You In ‘Skyrim’ With This Mod

With the Venom movie doing surprisingly well in the box office, there may be many new fans of the Symbiote emerging from the theaters. For those that are like us and love a solid RPG, you can take that Marvel fandom with you into the world of Tamriel thanks to this Skyrim mod.

The mod itself is simple, it simply takes Venom as a character and morphs him into an actual follower in-game. He’s easy to spot too, players will find Venom waiting outside of the Twilight Sepulcher entrance where he is recruitable immediately!



If you really wanted to go all out on your symbiote love, you can also check out this creeptastic Spider-Man mod we shared earlier today right here. It puts Spider-Man into the world of Tamriel in a much more literal sense, which is both terrifying and intriguing at the same time.

Interested in scooping up this tag-along? You can download him into your Skyrim game right here over at Nexus Mods.

Haven’t checked out the movie yet? For more about Tom Hardy’s latest film in theaters now:

“Journalist Eddie Brock is trying to take down Carlton Drake, the notorious and brilliant founder of the Life Foundation. While investigating one of Drake’s experiments, Eddie’s body merges with the alien Venom — leaving him with superhuman strength and power. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating.”

You can also check out what our own Brandon Davis had to say about the movie from our Review Roundup below:

“The action sequences are very entertaining, often offering a sense of raw terror and grit. Many push the boundaries for the MPAA’s PG-13 rating, as the film also makes full on its quota for colorful language. Fans of the character will also love to see Venom’s wild tongue letting loose in clouds of smoke before he takes out a entire SWAT team. However, the movie could have only thrived if it came before The Incredible Hulk — or about five years before The Incredible Hulk. It not only offers vibes of that decade old Marvel movie in its CGI fights but also feels a bit creatively dated by comparison to today’s super hero epics.”