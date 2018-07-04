Venom, Ultron Announced For Marvel Powers United VR

Now that we know when Marvel Powers United VR will be coming to Oculus VR, fans are eager to get their hands on the forthcoming adventure as well as the various heroes that will be playable. This includes run-and-gun master Rocket Raccoon; the powerful Captain Marvel; and a number of others. But now that roster is growing, with two new characters joining the party.

Today, the developers confirmed that both Venom and Ultron will be coming on board, giving players the ability to grasp their awesome special abilities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a quick description for each characters, so you can get an idea of just what you’ll be able to do with them:

Venom: The creature known as Venom is the convergence of two beings who share a fierce hatred of Spider-Man: disgruntled journalist Eddie Brock, and a spurned alien symbiote. Bonded and fused at the molecular level, Venom possesses incredible new strength and abilities as well as knowledge of Spider-Man’s true identity. He is driven by an insatiable hunger to destroy Spider-Man and those who follow him.

Ultron: Though the creation known as Ultron was created with the best of intentions, no one could have predicted that the sentient robot would rebel, becoming a threat to all humanity. After being driven off into the far reaches of the cosmos by the Avengers and their allies, it was believed Ultron had been destroyed. However, his frayed consciousness persisted until he came into contact with a techno-organic alien race which assisted him in unifying his fragmented consciousness back into focus and into a new upgraded body. Ultron has targeted Earth and its mighty heroes once again, but this time he is coming prepared with new powers, abilities and strong allies.

A trailer hasn’t been released yet, but we may likely see these characters in action closer to the game’s release date this July. Other characters will likely be revealed as well, so we’ll fill you in on who else will be joining this first-person party.

In the meantime, if you want more information on the game, check out all the information here, including the latest trailer. It certainly looks exciting to say the least, at least for those of you who appreciate VR.

Marvel Powers United VR will release on July 26 for Oculus VR for $39.99. You can pre-order it here.