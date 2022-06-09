ComicBook.com's 2022 Video Game Release Date Calendar
The last few years have been difficult for the video game industry, as developers have struggled to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, a number of major video games were pushed back, and many of them are now slated to release this year! Whether you're a fan of Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, or PC, there are a plethora of fantastic games headed your way this year. The list below compiles the release dates we know about for 2022. The list only includes games that have been given a specific release date; there are many other games that we know will release this year, but those games have been left off until specific dates are revealed.
As the year goes on and publishers start to reveal specific release plans, this list will be updated to add games like Marvel's Midnight Suns or the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Similarly, while we can probably assume the release windows for sports games like Madden NFL 23, those titles have also been left off until we get a firm idea when they are coming. Note: as months pass, the current month will be displayed at the top of the page, while previous months will be rotated to the bottom, in order to preserve a record of releases from the year.
Keep reading to see all the confirmed video game release dates announced for 2022!
June
June 1st
- Silt (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
June 2nd
- Behind The Frame: The Finest Scenery (PS4, PS5, Switch)
-
Diablo Immortal (PC, Mobile)
June 3rd
- Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
June 8th
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords (Switch)
June 9th
- even if Tempest (Switch)
June 10th
- Mario Strikers: Battle League (Switch)
-
The Quarry (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
June 21st
- Wreckfest (Switch)
June 23rd
-
Neodori Forever (PC)
- Sonic Origins (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
-
Steve Jackson's Sorcery! The Complete Collection (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
June 24th
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
-
Capcom Fighting Collection (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
-
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Switch)
June 30th
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (PC, Switch)
-
Rabbids: Party of Legends (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Stadia)
July
July 1st
- F1 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
July 8th
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
July 14th
-
Mothmen 1966 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
July 19th
- Stray (PC, PS4, PS5)
July 21st
- Wayward Strand (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
July 22nd
-
Live a Live (Switch)
July 29th
- Digimon Survive (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
-
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Switch)
August
August 9th
- Two Point Campus (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
August 12th
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (PC)
August 19th
- Madden NFL 23 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
August 23rd
- Saint's Row (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
August 25th
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
August 26th
- Soul Hackers 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
September
September 1st
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (PC)
September 2nd
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
September 9th
- Splatoon 3 (Switch)
September 22nd
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)
September 27th
- Tunic (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)
September 30th
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
October
October 7th
-
Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
October 11th
- Forspoken (PS5, PC)
October 25th
- Gotham Knights (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
October 28th
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
January
January 12th:
- Monster Hunter Rise (PC)
January 13th:
- Astroneer (Switch)
January 14th:
- God of War (PC)
January 20th:
- Rainbow Six: Extraction (PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, PC)
-
River City Girls (PS5)
- Windjammers 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC)
January 21st:
- Baby Storm (Switch)
January 26th:
- Diplomacy is Not an Option (PC)
January 27th:
- Circuit Superstars (PS4, PS5)
January 28th:
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Switch)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)
February
February 1st
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
February 2nd
- The Waylanders (PC)
February 4th
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
February 8th
- OlliOlli World (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch)
- Sifu (PS5, PS4, PC)
February 9th
-
Action Arcade Wrestling (Switch)
February 10th
-
About an Elf (Switch)
-
Breakout: Recharged (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- CrossfireX (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
- Know By Heart (PC)
- Ocean's Heart (Switch)
-
Retro Bowl (Switch)
-
Rise of the Third Power (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
February 11th
- Lost Ark (PC)
February 15th
- Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
February 17th
-
Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection (Switch)
- The King of Fighters XV (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PC)
- Total War: Warhammer III (PC)
-
Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden (PS4, Switch, PC)
February 18th
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS5, PS4)
February 22nd
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia)
- Monark (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
-
Sol Cresta (PS4, Switch, PC)
February 24th
- Martha Is Dead (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
February 25th
-
Elden Ring (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
-
Grid Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
February 28th
-
Hundred Days (Switch)
March
March 1st
- Elex II (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
March 3rd
- Babylon's Fall (PC, PS4, PS5)
-
Pretty Girls Breakers! (PS4, PS5, Switch)
-
Saffron Fields (PC)
March 4th
-
Gran Turismo 7 (PS4, PS5)
- Triangle Strategy (Switch)
March 8th
- SpellForce III Reforced (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
March 9th
-
Splash Cars (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Will You Snail? (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
March 10th
-
Aztech Forgotten Gods (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Chocobo GP (Switch)
-
Republique: Anniversary Edition (PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Time Loader (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
-
Young Souls (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
March 11th
- WWE 2K22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
March 15th
- Dawn of the Monsters (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
March 16th
-
Paradise Killer (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Tunic (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
-
Wife Quest (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
March 17th
-
Boxing Gym Story (Switch)
-
Dark Deity (Switch)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (PC, PS4, Switch)
-
The Ramp (Switch)
March 18th
-
Inukari: Chase of Deception (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
-
Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
March 22nd
- Rune Factory 5 (Switch)
March 23rd
-
The Pizza Delivery Boy Who Saved the World (Switch)
- Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
March 24th
- A Memoir Blue (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Horror Tales: The Wine (PS4, PS5, Switch)
-
Sky Gamblers – Air Supremacy 2 (PS4, PS5, Switch)
March 25th
-
Ghostwire: Tokyo (PC, PS5)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
March 29th
- WRC 10 (Switch)
March 30th
- Agent Intercept (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
March 31st
-
Coromon (PC)
-
Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between (PC, Switch)
- Marble Maid (Switch)
-
MerFight: Curse of the Arctic Prince (PC)
-
Red Wings: American Aces (PC, Switch)
-
Starship Troopers: Terran Command (PC)
-
Weird West (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
April
April 5th
-
Before We Leave (PS4, PS5)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
-
MLB The Show 22
April 6th
- Z-Warp (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
April 7th
-
Chinatown Detective Agency (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Happy Humble's Burger Farm (Switch)
-
House of the Dead Remake (Switch)
- Janitor Bleeds (PC)
April 8th
- Astrodogs (Switch)
-
Boreal Tenebrae (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
April 12th
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Switch)
-
Don't Starve Together (Switch)
April 14th
- Cat Cafe Manager (PC, Switch)
- Defend the Rook (Switch)
-
Road 96 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
-
Nobody Saves the World (PS4, PS5, Switch)
April 15th
- A Sketchbook About Her Sun (Switch)
April 20th
- Aircraft Carrier Survival (PC)
-
NeonLore (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (Switch)
April 21st
-
Lila's Sky Ark (PC, Switch)
-
Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Moto GP 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Revita (PC, Switch)
-
Rotund Zero (Switch)
-
Super Mega Zero (PC, Switch)
April 22nd
- Ganryu 2 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
April 27th
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
April 28th
- Catie in MeowmeowLand (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
-
HunterX (PC)
- Parkasaurus (Switch)
April 29th
- Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch)
May
May 3rd
- PictoQuest: The Cursed Grids (PS4, PS5)
May 4th
-
PictoQuest: The Cursed Grids (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Wildcat Gun Machine (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
May 5th
-
Citizen Sleeper (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Rifftrax: The Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
-
Trek to Yomi (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
May 12th
- Vesper: Zero Light Edition (Switch)
May 13th
- Evil Dead: The Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
May 19th
-
Deadcraft (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
May 20th
- Cotton Fantasy (PS4, Switch)
-
The Endless Summer Surfing Challenge (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Sons of the Forest (PC)
May 26th
- My Time at Sandrock (PC)
May 27th
- Kao the Kangaroo (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
-
Moo Lander (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Pac-Man Museum+ (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
May 31st
- Squish (PC, Switch)