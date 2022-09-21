Video Game Release Dates 2022 Calendar
It can be very difficult to keep up with video game release dates, particularly as the holiday season approaches. Over the next few months, a number of new video game releases will take place, including major titles such as God of War Ragnarok, The Callisto Protocol, and Bayonetta 3. Whether you're a fan of Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, or PC, there are a plethora of 2022 video game releases left to be excited about. ComicBook.com's video game release calendar compiles the release dates we currently know about for 2022. The list only includes games that have been given a specific release date; there are still some games that we know will release this year, but those have been left off until specific dates are revealed.
As the year goes on, this game release calendar will be updated to add or remove games. After all, publishers are constantly surprising fans with new announcements, and there are also games that will see delays into 2023, as we've already seen with games such as Marvel's Midnight Suns and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Note: as months pass, the current month will be displayed at the top of the page, while previous months will be rotated to the bottom, in order to preserve a record of releases from the year.
Keep reading to see all the confirmed video game release dates announced for 2022!
September
September 1st
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (PC)
September 2nd
- The Last of Us Part I (PS5)
-
LEGO Brawls (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
September 9th
- Splatoon 3 (Switch)
September 22nd
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
September 27th
- Tunic (PS4, PS5)
September 30th
-
Airoheart (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
October
October 7th
-
Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
October 11th
- Forspoken (PS5, PC)
October 14th
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
October 18th
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
October 25th
- Gotham Knights (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
October 28th
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Bayonetta 3 (Nintendo Switch)
November
November 8th
November 9th
- God of War Ragnarok (PS4, PS5)
November 18th
-
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Switch)
January
January 12th:
- Monster Hunter Rise (PC)
January 13th:
- Astroneer (Switch)
January 14th:
- God of War (PC)
January 20th:
- Rainbow Six: Extraction (PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, PC)
-
River City Girls (PS5)
- Windjammers 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC)
January 21st:
- Baby Storm (Switch)
January 26th:
- Diplomacy is Not an Option (PC)
January 27th:
- Circuit Superstars (PS4, PS5)
January 28th:
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Switch)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)
February
February 1st
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
February 2nd
- The Waylanders (PC)
February 4th
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
February 8th
- OlliOlli World (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch)
- Sifu (PS5, PS4, PC)
February 9th
-
Action Arcade Wrestling (Switch)
February 10th
-
About an Elf (Switch)
-
Breakout: Recharged (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- CrossfireX (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
- Know By Heart (PC)
- Ocean's Heart (Switch)
-
Retro Bowl (Switch)
-
Rise of the Third Power (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
February 11th
- Lost Ark (PC)
February 15th
- Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
February 17th
-
Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection (Switch)
- The King of Fighters XV (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PC)
- Total War: Warhammer III (PC)
-
Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden (PS4, Switch, PC)
February 18th
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS5, PS4)
February 22nd
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia)
- Monark (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
-
Sol Cresta (PS4, Switch, PC)
February 24th
- Martha Is Dead (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
February 25th
-
Elden Ring (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
-
Grid Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
February 28th
-
Hundred Days (Switch)
March
March 1st
- Elex II (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
March 3rd
- Babylon's Fall (PC, PS4, PS5)
-
Pretty Girls Breakers! (PS4, PS5, Switch)
-
Saffron Fields (PC)
March 4th
-
Gran Turismo 7 (PS4, PS5)
- Triangle Strategy (Switch)
March 8th
- SpellForce III Reforced (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
March 9th
-
Splash Cars (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Will You Snail? (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
March 10th
-
Aztech Forgotten Gods (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Chocobo GP (Switch)
-
Republique: Anniversary Edition (PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Time Loader (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
-
Young Souls (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
March 11th
- WWE 2K22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
March 15th
- Dawn of the Monsters (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
March 16th
-
Paradise Killer (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Tunic (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
-
Wife Quest (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
March 17th
-
Boxing Gym Story (Switch)
-
Dark Deity (Switch)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (PC, PS4, Switch)
-
The Ramp (Switch)
March 18th
-
Inukari: Chase of Deception (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
-
Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
March 22nd
- Rune Factory 5 (Switch)
March 23rd
-
The Pizza Delivery Boy Who Saved the World (Switch)
- Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
March 24th
- A Memoir Blue (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Horror Tales: The Wine (PS4, PS5, Switch)
-
Sky Gamblers – Air Supremacy 2 (PS4, PS5, Switch)
March 25th
-
Ghostwire: Tokyo (PC, PS5)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
March 29th
- WRC 10 (Switch)
March 30th
- Agent Intercept (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
March 31st
-
Coromon (PC)
-
Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between (PC, Switch)
- Marble Maid (Switch)
-
MerFight: Curse of the Arctic Prince (PC)
-
Red Wings: American Aces (PC, Switch)
-
Starship Troopers: Terran Command (PC)
-
Weird West (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
April
April 5th
-
Before We Leave (PS4, PS5)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
-
MLB The Show 22
April 6th
- Z-Warp (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
April 7th
-
Chinatown Detective Agency (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Happy Humble's Burger Farm (Switch)
-
House of the Dead Remake (Switch)
- Janitor Bleeds (PC)
April 8th
- Astrodogs (Switch)
-
Boreal Tenebrae (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
April 12th
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Switch)
-
Don't Starve Together (Switch)
April 14th
- Cat Cafe Manager (PC, Switch)
- Defend the Rook (Switch)
-
Road 96 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
-
Nobody Saves the World (PS4, PS5, Switch)
April 15th
- A Sketchbook About Her Sun (Switch)
April 20th
- Aircraft Carrier Survival (PC)
-
NeonLore (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (Switch)
April 21st
-
Lila's Sky Ark (PC, Switch)
-
Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Moto GP 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Revita (PC, Switch)
-
Rotund Zero (Switch)
-
Super Mega Zero (PC, Switch)
April 22nd
- Ganryu 2 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
April 27th
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
April 28th
- Catie in MeowmeowLand (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
-
HunterX (PC)
- Parkasaurus (Switch)
April 29th
- Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch)
May
May 3rd
- PictoQuest: The Cursed Grids (PS4, PS5)
May 4th
-
PictoQuest: The Cursed Grids (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Wildcat Gun Machine (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
May 5th
-
Citizen Sleeper (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Rifftrax: The Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
-
Trek to Yomi (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
May 12th
- Vesper: Zero Light Edition (Switch)
May 13th
- Evil Dead: The Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
May 19th
-
Deadcraft (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
May 20th
- Cotton Fantasy (PS4, Switch)
-
The Endless Summer Surfing Challenge (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Sons of the Forest (PC)
May 26th
- My Time at Sandrock (PC)
May 27th
- Kao the Kangaroo (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
-
Moo Lander (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Pac-Man Museum+ (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
May 31st
- Squish (PC, Switch)
July
July 1st
-
Almost My Floor (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- F1 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
July 8th
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
July 12th
- Time on Frog Island (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
July 14th
-
Mothmen 1966 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
July 19th
- Stray (PC, PS4, PS5)
July 20th
- Hazel Sky (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
July 21st
- Wayward Strand (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
July 22nd
-
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
-
Live a Live (Switch)
July 29th
- Digimon Survive (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
-
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Switch)
August
August 9th
- Two Point Campus (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
August 12th
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (PC)
August 17th
- Kirby's Dream Buffet (Switch)
August 19th
- Madden NFL 23 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
August 23rd
- Saint's Row (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
August 25th
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
August 26th
- Soul Hackers 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
August 30th
-
Dusk Diver 2 (PS4, PS5, Switch)