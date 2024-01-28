11 Video Games Releasing in February 2024 You Shouldn't Miss

The second month of 2024, February, is upon us. And it is a jam packed month for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox gamers. In recent years, February has become a popular time to release your games, and this February may the busiest in quite some time. In particular, this February players will be treated to one of the year's biggest releases, be tasked with hunting down the Justice League and killing all the fancy pants heroes, and revisiting several classic games from yesteryear. There will also be sea shanties.

Below, you can peruse all of February 2023's most notable video games releases. Of course, this list is not exhaustive, but we've gone and highlighted 11 games, in particular, to keep an eye on. And below this, you will find a list of honorable mentions as well.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

About: "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second entry in the Final Fantasy VII remake project, which retells the story of the iconic fantasy game that redefined the RPG genre in three distinct games. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth picks up with iconic heroes Cloud, Barret, Tifa, Aerith and Red XIII after they escape from the dystopian city Midgar and sees them embark on a journey in pursuit of Sephiroth, the vengeful swordsman from Cloud's past who was thought to be dead."

Release Date: February 29 via PS5

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

About: "Featuring an original narrative set in the DC universe, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place in a richly detailed open-world Metropolis. The story follows Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark who must take on an impossible mission to save Earth and kill the world's greatest DC Super Heroes, The Justice League. Restrained with lethal explosives implanted in their heads, all four DC Super-Villains have no choice but to band together and carry out this untenable assignment as part of Amanda Waller's infamous Task Force X. Fans can tailor their experience, whether playing on their own as a single player, switching between characters at will, or teaming up with friends in multiplayer co-op."

Release Date: February 2 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Persona 3 Reloaded

About: "Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour "hidden" between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era."

Release Date: February 2 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Pacific Drive

About: "Pacific Drive is a run-based, first-person driving survival game. Your car is your only companion as you navigate a surreal and anomaly-filled reimagining of the Pacific Northwest. Structured as a "road-like," each excursion into the wilderness brings unique and strange challenges, as you restore and upgrade your car from an abandoned garage that acts as your home base. With the car as your lifeline, you'll unravel a long-forgotten mystery as you make your way to the heart of the Olympic Exclusion Zone."

Release Date: February 22 via PC and PS5

Skull and Bones

About: "Choose your own pirate captain and grow into the fierce legend that you have always wanted to be. Select your pirate ship class based on your preferred playstyle, evolving it with a rich RPG system. From the safe harbor of your hideout, recruit your crew, customize the ship of your dreams, and pick up on the latest rumors before you set sail to leave your mark on the world. With each successful heist, as your wealth and reputation increases, the world and other players begin to challenge your ascension. Sailing alone becomes a dangerous gamble. Your long-term survival depends on your ability to form the most."

Release Date: February 16 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

About: "New Eden, 1695. Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith are lovers and Banishers, ghost-hunters who vowed to protect the living from the threat of lingering ghosts and specters. Following a disastrous last mission, Antea is fatally wounded, becoming one of the spirits she loathes. In the haunted wilds of North America, the couple desperately searches for a way to liberate Antea from her new plight."

Release Date: February 13 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake

About: "Guide two brothers on an epic fairy tale filled with discovery, loss, adventure, and mystery. With their father suffering from a deadly illness, two brothers must bravely set out to find the 'Water of Life,' the one cure that can save him. With no option for failure the brothers must rely on each other using their individual skills to protect one another and overcome the obstacles ahead in this unforgettable journey."

Release Date: February 28 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Helldivers II

About: "Fight for freedom across a hostile galaxy in this frenetic third-person cooperative team shooter. Join forces with up to four friends and wreak havoc on an alien scourge threatening the safety of your home planet, Super Earth, in this multiplayer cooperative shooter for PlayStation 5 and PC from Arrowhead Game Studios. Step into the boots of the Helldivers, an elite class of soldiers whose mission is to spread peace, liberty and Managed Democracy using the biggest, baddest and most explosive tools in the galaxy."

Release Date: February 8 via PS5 and PC

Nightingale (Early Access)

About: "Nightingale is a first-person, player-versus-environment, open-world survival crafting game played solo or cooperatively with friends. Build, craft, fight, and explore as you venture through mystical portals into a variety of amazing and fantastical realms. You are stranded beyond our world, cut off by the collapse of the arcane portal network. This catastrophe has left you fighting to survive in a labyrinth of beautiful and dangerous Fae realms. Your goal: become a skilled Realmwalker, and navigate the web of transdimensional portals. Only then can you discover your way to the magical city of Nightingale, the last known bastion of humanity."

Release Date: February 22 via PC

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

About: "A grand adventure in the skies awaits! Form a party of four from a diverse roster of skyfarers and slash-or shoot or hex-your way to victory against treacherous foes in this action RPG. Take on quests solo or with the help of others in up to four-player cooperative play!"

Release Date: February 1 via PC, PS4, and PS5

Ultros

About: "You wake up stranded, after seemingly crashing your ship on The Sarcophagus-a giant, space-drifting, cosmic uterus holding an ancient demonic being known as ULTROS. Trapped in the eternal loop of a black hole, you will have to explore The Sarcophagus and meet its inhabitants to understand the part you play. Are you the gruesome breaker of this cycle, or can you become a link from destruction to rebirth?"

Release Date: February 13 via PC, PS4, and PS5

9 Honorable Mentions