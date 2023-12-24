10 Video Games Releasing in January 2024 You Shouldn't Miss

Tekken, The Last of Us, Prince of Persia, and Yakuza all highlight January's biggest releases.

2024 is upon us, or depending on when you are reading this, already here. Per usual, the video game releases are off to a slow start, but there are some notable games coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. In particular, a long-running fighting game franchise returns, one of the best-looking PlayStation games is getting even prettier, and Pokemon now have guns and they aren't backing down.

Below, you can check out all of January 2023's most notable video games releases, or more specifically, the 10 most compelling video game releases coming in January. Naturally, this is not an exhaustive list, but a curated list meant to highlight what is worth your attention.

Tekken 8

About: "Completely redesigned character visuals. Elaborate, highly-detailed models built from the ground and high-fidelity graphics break the limits of new-generation hardware by adding a new weight and atmosphere to TEKKEN's signature battles. Vivid environments and destructible stages combine to create an overwhelming sense of immersion, creating the ultimate play experience."

Release Date: January 26 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

About: "Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions."

Release Date: January 19 via PS5

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

About: "Enter a mythological Persia-inspired world in the grip of a corrupting curse. Boasting a striking, stylish new aesthetic, this thrilling action-adventure introduces a brand new Prince. As sword-wielding prodigy Sargon you'll combine acrobatic combat with extraordinary Time Powers and super abilities to navigate diverse biomes filled with time-corrupted enemies and mythological beasts. It's time to write a new legend."

Release Date: January 18 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

About: "Two larger-than-life heroes, Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu are brought together by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister... Live it up in Japan and explore all that Hawaii has to offer in an RPG adventure so big it spans the Pacific."

Release Date: January 26 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

The Cub

About: "Challenging platform parkour inspired by classic SEGA games of the 90s – The Jungle Book, Aladdin, Lion King – but with modern twists and ideas. Platform parkour through the remains of humanity. Outwit evolved wildlife and dangerous hybrid flora. Crack environmental puzzles that keep you guessing. And stay one step ahead of the wicked humans who pursuing you in a twisted apocalyptic safari hunt."

Release Date: January 19 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Graven

About: "Action, mystery, and a chance for redemption await you in the gritty action first person puzzler GRAVEN. Explore a dark fantasy world as a wrongly convicted man of faith. Battle the horrors of humanity, the wilds, and beyond using the environment, magic, and armaments. A faithful priest of the Orthogonal order, exiled unto death for a crime in defense of another, you live again in a small boat, adrift in a swamp. A stranger ferries you to solid ground and bestows upon you vague instructions, along with a mysterious staff and book. Go forth, pious priest, alleviate suffering, uncover deceptions, and smash the eldritch perversions encroaching upon reality itself."

Release Date: January 23 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

About: "First released in 2001, the Ace Attorney series gave birth to the Courtroom Battle genre of text adventure games. Phoenix Wright passes the torch on to Apollo Justice in this collection of three games, which traces Apollo's growth as a lawyer as he navigates the Dark Age of the Law. Beautiful HD graphics and special bonuses galore makes this the definitive version to play!

Release Date: January 25 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell

About: "Momodora: Moonlit Farewell is the latest installment in the Momodora series and takes place five years after the events of Momodora III. Join Momo, High Priestess of the village of Koho, as she embarks on a divine mission to save her people from imminent destruction at the hands of the demon hordes summoned by a malevolent bellringer."

Release Date: January 11, 2024 via PC

BlazBlue: Entropy Effect

About: "BlazBlue: Entropy Effect is a new game that is part of the popular BlazBlue series. It is an action rogue-lite game developed and published by 91Act with the authorization of Arc System Works, a renowned Japanese action game developer and publisher. The Early Access version of the game was released on Steam on August 16, 2023, and it has been updated frequently, which adding two new characters in September and November. The game has received an 'Overwhelmingly Positive' rating in the past month. The full version of the game is set to be released on January 31, 2024."

Release Date: January 31 via PC

Palworld

About: "Palworld is a game about living a slow life with mysterious creatures "Pals" or throwing yourself into life-and-death battles with poachers. You can make Pals fight, breed, help with farming, or work in factories. You can also sell them off or even slaughter them to eat! That however, is forbidden by law.

Release Date: January 2024 via PC (Early Access)