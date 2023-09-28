15 Video Games Releasing in October 2023 You Shouldn't Miss

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nintendo, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox gamers are never going outside next month.

October is upon us, and video games are releasing right, left, up, and down. In fact, October looks poised to be the busiest and biggest month of the year for game releases. No matter if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or PC, you're getting something big this month. To this end, gamers will swing around Brooklyn in tights, piledrive goombas, race Bugattis, and revisit some very nostalgic series.

Below, you can check out October's 15 most noteworthy video game releases, which includes not just brand new games making their debut, but new ports of popular games. That said, it's important to keep in mind that the list below is no exhaustive. There are way more games releasing next month than 15. What the curated list below does is highlight the most notable releases of all these games.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

About: "Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other and the ones they love, from the monstrous Venom and the dangerous new symbiote threat."

Release Date: October 20 via PS5 / Pre-order on Amazon

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

About: "The next evolution of Mario fun! Classic Mario gameplay is turned on its head with Wonder Flowers in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game! These game-changing items can make some wonderfully weird stuff happen. Witness pipes coming alive, wreak havoc as a giant Spike-Ball, and lots more!"

Release Date: October 20 via Nintendo Switch / Pre-order on Amazon

Alan Wake II

About: "A string of ritualistic murders threatens Bright Falls, a small-town community surrounded by Pacific Northwest wilderness. Saga Anderson, an accomplished FBI agent, arrives to investigate. Meanwhile, Alan Wake, a lost writer trapped in a nightmare beyond our world, writes a dark story in an attempt to shape the reality around him and escape his prison. Anderson and Wake are two heroes on two desperate journeys in two separate realities, connected at heart in ways neither of them can understand. Trapped in a sinister horror story where there are only victims and monsters, can they break out to be the heroes they need to be?"

Release Date: October 27 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Mirage

About: "In Assassin's Creed Mirage, you are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions seeking answers and justice. Join an ancient organization and come to understand a new creed-one that will change Basim's fate in ways he never could have imagined."

Release Date: October 5 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S / Pre-order on Amazon

Forza Motorsport

About: "Race over 500 real-world cars including modern race cars and more than 100 cars new to Forza Motorsport. Make every lap count across 20 living environments with fan-favorite locations and multiple track layouts to master, each featuring live on-track scoring, fully dynamic time-of-day with weather and unique driving conditions that ensure no two laps ever look or play the same."

Release Date: October 10 via PC and Xbox Series X|S / Pre-order on Amazon

Ghostrunner II

About: "Blood will run in the highly anticipated hardcore first-person perspective slasher set one year after the events of Ghostrunner. Adventure through a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk future that takes place after the fall of the Keymaster, a tyrant who ruled over Dharma Tower, the last refuge of mankind. Jack is back to take on the violent AI cult that has assembled outside Dharma Tower and shape the future of humanity."

Release Date: October 26 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S / Pre-order on Amazon

EA Sports UFC 5

About: "EA Sports UFC 5 is as real as it gets. Powered by Frostbite engine's advanced rendering capabilities, your favorite fighters now have unparalleled character likenesses to complement next-level environment fidelity that'll make their walk to the Octagon feel like a pay-per-view main event."

Release Date: October 27 via PS5 and Xbox Series X|S / Pre-order on Amazon

NHL 24

About: "EA Sports NHL 24's all-new gameplay features bring authentic on-ice action to life. Experience the rush and fatigue of a high-pressure game with the Exhaust Engine, where sustained pressure in the attack zone leads to new game-changing effects like goalie fatigue that slows the netminder's reaction time the more they get worn down with offensive action."

Release Date: October 6 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S / Pre-order on Amazon

Sonic Superstars

About: "New thrills. Classic feels. Adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in this all-new take on classic 2D Sonic high-speed action platforming. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose and harness all-new Emerald powers to move and attack in dynamic new ways. Navigate gorgeous, never-before-seen environments solo or with up to three other players and stop Dr. Eggman, Fang, and a mysterious new adversary from converting the islands' giant animals into Badniks before it's too late!"

Release Date: October 17 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S / Pre-order on Amazon

Detective Pikachu Returns

About: "Solve mysteries with the personality-packed Detective Pikachu! Unravel a series of mysteries across Ryme City with a tough-talking, coffee-loving Pikachu who calls himself a great detective. This Pikachu may have a self-assured attitude and talk like a middle-aged man, but he somehow manages to keep his lovable charm. Together with his partner Tim Goodman, this great detective duo cracks several cases with the help of the many Pokemon and people who live in Ryme City.

Release Date: October 6 via Nintendo Switch / Pre-order on Amazon

Hellboy Web of Wyrd

About: "Developed by Upstream Arcade, Hellboy: Web of Wyrd is an original story created in partnership with Dark Horse Comics and creator Mike Mignola. This roguelite action adventure game features monstrous toe-to-toe brawling. Like the comics, the game sends Hellboy on a series of vastly different and wholly unique adventures; and while those stories stand on their own, they are all tied to the mysterious legacy of The Butterfly House."

Release Date: October 18 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1

About: "The origin of stealth action returns. Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 unifies the beginning of the Metal Gear gameplay experience in one single package. Infiltrate enemy fortresses all over the globe, complete your missions with stealth and experience the thrilling cinematic story of the Metal Gear series. The Volume 1 line-up features the original titles and beginning of the Metal Gear series, including the original versions of Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid (which also includes VR Missions / Special Missions), and the HD Collection versions of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater."

Release Date: October 24 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S / Pre-order on Amazon

Phasmophobia – PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Port

About: "Phasmophobia is a four-player online cooperative psychological horror where you and your team members of paranormal investigators will enter haunted locations filled with paranormal activity and gather as much evidence of the paranormal as you can. You will use your ghost hunting equipment to search for and record evidence of whatever ghost is haunting the location to sell onto a ghost removal team."

Release Date: October TBA

Honkai: Star Rail – PS5 Port

About: "Honkai: Star Rail is an all-new strategy RPG title in the Honkai series that takes players on a cosmic adventure across the stars. Hop aboard the Astral Express and experience the galaxy's infinite wonders on this journey filled with adventure and thrill."

Release Date: October 11 via PS5

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

About: "The world's raddest cars are back and taking the fun to the next level! Race over 130 vehicles with crazy new mechanics and even more vehicle types. Plus, build your tracks with stunning new environments and different game modes to have fun off and online!"

Release Date: October 19 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S / Pre-order on Amazon