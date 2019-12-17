Warcraft III: Reforged Release Date Announced

At Blizzcon 2018, Blizzard Entertainment officially announced Warcraft III: Reforged, a remastered version of the RTS classic. Initially, Blizzard told fans that Reforged would have an updated story, bringing the game more in line with World of Warcraft. Since then, things have changed a bit, with Blizzard announcing that the game will not have any updated story elements, instead following the story as it originally appeared in 2002. Reforged was supposed to arrive this year, but the publisher has unveiled a new release date for the game: January 28, 2020. The company announced the delay in a blog post released earlier today.

According to Blizzard, Warcraft III: Reforged will feature a single player campaign with more than 60 missions, modernized online options, overhauled visuals and more. The blog post from Blizzard mostly details the game’s features, but the company did provide some information regarding the delay:

“Though we’ve been working hard to get Reforged in your hands before the end of the year, as we started approaching the finish line, we felt we’d need a little extra development time for finishing touches. As always, our goal is to honor the high standards you hold us to.”

Seemingly every time a major release gets delayed, a quote from Shigeru Miyamoto invariably gets brought up. The famed creator of Mario and Donkey Kong allegedly once said “a delayed game is eventually good, but a rushed game is forever bad.” Miyamoto has elaborated on that quote many a time, particularly since delays don’t always guarantee quality, and post-launch patches are now a commonplace thing in the video game industry. Regardless, it’s better for a publisher to delay a game and make sure it releases right, than to release something that isn’t ready. The month delay is sure to disappoint some fans, but everyone will be better off, in the end.

Fans can pre-purchase Warcraft III: Reforged on the Blizzard Shop for $29.99, or they can choose the Spoils of War Edition for $39.99. The latter version includes a number of additions, including skins, player icons and more. Most importantly, however, the Spoils of War Edition also grants players access to the game’s open beta.

Do you plan on picking up Warcraft III: Reforged? What do you think of the game's delay?