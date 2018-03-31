Warframe Devs Tease Possible Nintendo Switch Port

Warframe is a phenomenal free-to-play shooter game that has an incredibly involved developer team to make sure that the play experience remains true to what fans want. It’s one of the major companies out there that has almost complete loyalty from its player-base, and it’s easy to see why. They are constantly adjusting the title to make it better, new content, and an incredible lore set – Warframe is absolutely the title to recommend. That being said, we’re also recommending it … for the Nintendo Switch?

Now before you say “that’s not going to happen,” it was actually the developers behind the epic title that brought it up. For now, the title is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC players, but the COO of Digital Extremes, Sheldon Carter, said he looking into ways to make a Nintendo Switch port possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Carter recently sat down with The Express UK to share his interest, “Like all new systems, we’re looking at and examining possibilities, but we have no current plans to put anything on the Switch.” So … admittedly, we may be a little too excited for something that is little more than a hard “no,” but it’s phenomenalto see the hybrid console from Nintendo getting so much third party love.

It appears that the major roadblock the team is facing is that the Nintendo Switch doesn’t seem to have a huge market for the game style and expansiveness that Warframe has to offer. That being said, the Big N is revamping their online capabilities and the hardware is downright impressive, especially when comparing it to previous systems from the company itself.

For now, we have to just enjoy the game on its current platforms. For more about the third-person shooter:

They were called Tenno. Warriors of blade and gun: masters of the Warframe armor. Those that survived the old war were left drifting among the ruins. Now they are needed once more.

The Grineer, with their vast armies, are spreading throughout the solar system. A call echoes across the stars summoning the Tenno to an ancient place. They summon you.

Allow the Lotus to guide you. She has rescued you from your cryostasis chamber and given you a chance to survive. The Grineer will find you; you must be prepared. The Lotus will teach you the ways of the Warframes and the secrets to unlocking their powers.

Come Tenno, you must join the war.