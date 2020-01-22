Warhammer 40,000 Anthology TV Series in Development

Last year word was revealed that a Warhammer 40,000 TV series was officially in the works, based on the ever popular miniatures game and expanded media empire. A scripted drama from The Man in the High Castle creator Frank Spotnitz, that series will take its cues from the “Eisenhorn” book series, but in the future it won’t be the only TV series based on the property. Hidden away in a community update on the franchise in general came the reveal that a second TV series based on Warhammer is in the works, this time an anthology show.

“It’s no secret that we’re working on some really exciting projects right now. We’re animating Angels of Death, developing Eisenhorn for live-action, and have just put pen to paper on a 40K anthology show. Actually, don’t quote me on that last one—it’s not announced yet,” Andy Smillie, head of Warhammer Media said, announcing it.

“We really wanted a Warhammer ident so that, when people are watching one of our shows, they’ll know that what they’re seeing is part of the Warhammer brand. It’s a mark of quality, if you will, something to tie what you see on your screen to the Warhammer hobby and to Games Workshop…It’s more than that though. We really just wanted to take the opportunity to do something special for the fans… I mean, imagine one day you’re sat in the cinema and up there on the screen emerging from the gritty fog of war is a Space Marine. A cinema full of people cheering at Warhammer – that’d be great.”

The existence of this new series is literally the only news about it at this point. No creative team or even potential home for the series was revealed. Furthermore, the focus of the series itself wasn’t elaborated on besides it being an anthology. Will the series focus on a squadron of Space Marines and profile each in their own episode OR will it use its various episodes to focus on other races and classes from the series? It all remains to be seen, but with the series in this early a stage of development it’s possible that updates may not be for a while.

There’s no shortage of potential homes for either of the Warhammer TV shows when they’re ready to find one ranging from traditional broadcast cable services like HBO or streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. All three of the previously mentioned have demonstrated a willingness to invest in high-profile science-fiction and fantasy shows, but with their priorities focused on the likes of the Game of Thrones prequel, The Witcher, and Lord of the Rings respectively, it’s unclear if here’s room for Warhammer at any of those three.

