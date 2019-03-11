Save 15% on the Epic ‘Warhammer 40000: Shadowspear’ Battlebox

Games Workshop is about to unleash the Warhammer 40K: Shadowspear box set in just a few days on March 16th! It comes complete with 35-brand new miniatures that look amazing, the Shadowspear campaign book, Vanguard Space Marines and Daemonkin Codexes, a Core Rules sheet, two transfer sheets, sample chapter of Aaron Dembski-Bowden’s Black Legion, and more.

At the time of writing, you can pre-order the Shadowspear box on Amazon for $148.75, which is 15% off the list price of $175. It’s covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the best discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. This is the only discount that we’ve seen on Shadowspear, and it’s an incredible set, so lock it in while you can.

The official description reads:

“Shadowspear recreates the vicious fighting that took place across the corrupted wastes of Nemendghast, as Vanguard Space Marines of the Ultramarines 2nd Company clashed with the Master of Possession Vorash and his Daemonkin warband of the Black Legion.

Vanguard Space Marines are elite reconnaissance troops, trained to operate without support across the deadliest frontiers of the galaxy. Ranging far ahead of the main battle line, they prosecute full-spectrum campaigns of domination against the enemy by sabotaging communications, demolishing supply caches, and draining morale with terror strikes. Meanwhile, the devoted warriors of the Daemonkin believe that true ascension is only possible through the willing sacrifice of their living flesh. Led by Masters of Possession, they enact blasphemous rituals and commit increasingly terrible acts of slaughter, breaking the thin veil between realities and welcoming the raging spirits of the warp into their souls.

Shadowspear is a boxed set containing two armies split across the forces of the Vanguard Space Marines and Daemonkin Chaos Space Marines. You can use these miniatures to act out the scenarios described in the Shadowspear campaign book – six Crucible of War missions that can be played to recreate their bloody clashes on Nemendghast – and use them to expand your Heretic and Adeptus Astartes collections.”

The miniature breakdown is available below.

Vanguard Space Marines:

1 Captain in Phobos armour, equipped with a master-crafted instigator bolt carbine and a camo cloak

1 Librarian in Phobos armour, equipped with a force sword, holstered bolt pistol, camo cloak and psychic hood

1 Lieutenant in Phobos armour equipped with a master-crafted occulus bolt carbine, grav-chute and pair of combat knives

3 Suppressors (including a Suppressor Sergeant) equipped with accelerator autocannons and a grav-chutes

3 Eliminators (including an Eliminator Sergeant) equipped with bolt sniper rifles and camo cloaks

10 Infiltrators (including an Infiltrator Sergeant and Infiltrator Helix Adept) equipped with bolt carbines

Daemonkin Chaos Space Marines:

1 Master of Possession equipped with force stave and holstered bolt pistol

1 Venomcrawler equipped with a soulflayer, two excruciator cannons, tendrils and eviscerating claws

2 Obliterators equipped with fleshmetal guns and crushing fists

2 Greater Possessed equipped with a variety of daemonic mutations

10 Chaos Space Marines (including an Aspiring Champion with chainaxe and plasma pistol), 3 with boltguns, 4 with bolt pistol and chainsword, 1 with plasma gun, and 1 with autocannon

