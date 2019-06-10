Watch Dogs 3 Release Date and First Trailer Revealed

After a year of numerous leaks, today, during its E3 presser, Ubisoft finally revealed Watch Dogs Legion, which is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC next year on March 6, 2020. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, but we do have a debut trailer to accompany the announcement showing what looks like easily the most ambitious entry in the series yet.

In addition to a first trailer, Ubisoft also provided a lengthy look at the game via an 11-minute demo of raw gameplay footage. As previously leaked, in the game you can play and recruit any character. Every NPC is fully simulated, voiced, and realized. However, once they die, they are gone forever.

Interestingly, the game is being directed by the director of Far Cry 2, Clint Hocking, who recently joined Ubisoft, and was believed to be working on a new Far Cry, but clearly he isn’t.

As you may know, Watch Dogs is an action-adventure series that debuted back in 2014 as a PC and cross-gen console release. It even came to the Wii U a year later. Despite an overwhelming amount of hype, the game critically fell somewhat flat with both critics and gamers, and was even the subject of mass criticism for releasing a final product that had downgraded the visuals seen in previous gameplay demos and trailers. That said, despite all of this, it still sold over 10 million copies, which was enough to spawn a series.

In 2016, Watch Dogs 2 was released, a sequel that took the series from the rainy and windy streets of Chicago to the sunny and more colorful streets of San Francisco. Watch Dogs 2 released with substantially less hype, and actually garnered a pretty similar critical and consumer reception, minus the backlash. It’s unclear how the game sold in comparison to its predecessor, but one thing was certain, there wasn’t nearly as much buzz around the game at launch as the first title.

Now, three years later the series has returned for a third installment, and this time we are no longer in the United States. Rather the third entry is taking players to London, England, a setting that leaked earlier this year.

Watch dogs 3 will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it releases next year.